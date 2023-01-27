Inside Princess Diana's £995k family home that's up for sale The late Princess of Wales' family used to own Dallington Hall

Princess Diana grew up at Althorp House, which is a Grade-I listed property that her brother Earl Charles Spencer has acquired now, but her family also used to own Dallington Hall in Northamptonshire.

Jackson Stops estate agents have listed the grand property for sale on their website, for an asking price of £995,000.

The gorgeous period property looks as though it could be taken straight from a postcard, with a striking exterior and pristine gardens around it.

The property is being sold

Highlights in the listing include the "two storey high staircase hall" with a "Georgian oak staircase" – quite the entrance! There's a vast drawing room, a dining room and magnificent breakfast room.

The games room is another plus to the five-bedroom home which we are sure will be snapped up by a lucky buyer soon.

The staircase is so grand

It has a wonderful history after it was built around 1720. As well as the Spencer clan, it was owned by the Raynsford family, and also once was a convalescent home for wounded soldiers during the Second World War.

The property has a games room

Althorp House is still within the Spencer family, and the late Princess of Wales' brother, Earl Spencer, opens the doors to his family residence each summer for visitors to come inside.

In the meantime, you can get your Althorp fix as Charles and his wife Karen have launched a video series dedicated to educating people on their property, taking royal fans behind the scenes.

Prince Harry's leaked memoir, Spare also detailed his desire to be buried at Althorp alongside his mother, and the royal goes on the say that wasn't possible so he was forced to select elsewhere.

Althorp House will reopen in the summer

The Oval Lake is where Diana is buried, meaning visitors can access his her gravesite but they can leave flowers and tributes at the memorial temple on site with a bench and portrait dedicated to the late Princess.

