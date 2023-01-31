Princess Kate's childhood bedroom was so tiny she couldn't stand upright The Princess of Wales grew up in Berkshire

The Prince and Princess of Wales reside at Adelaide Cottage, not too far from where Princess Kate was brought up with her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton and siblings Pippa and James.

Their family home was a four-bedroom, semi-detached property and pictures inside reveal the small room that the Princess used to live in.

It has been reported by the Daily Mail that the royal used to live in the attic room and with its sloped ceiling there's not enough room in many parts to stand upright.

The photograph shows an inbuilt desk area near to the room's door, but of course this could have been configured slightly differently when the Middletons lived there.

The Middletons used to live in this property

There is also another larger bedroom pictured, with double bed and bedside cabinets, and it is believed the Princess moved into this space after her attic stay.

Carole and Michael purchased West View in Cock Lane in Berkshire for £34,700 back in 1979 and it’s now worth a staggering £776,000.

Princess Kate and her family lived there until she was 13 years old, before they moved to another Berkshire residence, Oak Acre.

We're sure the Princess' current bedroom at Adelaide Cottage is much bigger, and while we have not been treated to a look inside, there have been reports that the master bedroom has quite unique décor.

According to The Sun, the couple's bedroom features golden dolphins and ceiling rope decorations recycled from a 19th century royal yacht, creating an interesting nautical-inspired theme.

The Waleses recently moved to Windsor

One thing that will be similar to Princess Kate's upbringing is the proximity to the countryside. It seems the family are happiest when spending time outdoors, enjoying adventurous pursuits and sports.

Windsor Great Park is on the doorstep of the historic property, so ample space for the family to partake in cycling, dog walks and more.

