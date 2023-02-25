Inside Whoopi Goldberg's $2.8 million New Jersey mansion where she's recovering

Whoopi Goldberg was noticeably absent from The View this week after her co-star Joy Behar revealed that she was recuperating from a "bad cold" – click the video below to watch the full announcement. While fans have been sending their best wishes, the presenter and actress will hopefully be resting in comfort at her stunning $2.8 million mansion in New Jersey, which she purchased over a decade ago. Keep reading for all the details on Whoopi Goldberg's unbelievable property!

WATCH: The View host Joy Behar explains Whoopi Goldberg's absence

According to Architectural Digest, it was in 2009 that The View host first moved to her home in the gated community of Llewellyn Park. Originally built in 1927, Whoopi's Colonial-style property is steeped in history, and boasts eight bedrooms and seven bathrooms – perfect for having guests stay over.

A short journey from New York, plus the ABC Broadcast Center where The View is filmed, Whoopi's New Jersey home has allowed her to have far more privacy. During an interview with New York Magazine, she admitted that she'd felt "a bit besieged" living in the city, and had been advised by her business partner, Tom Leonardis, to have a look at New Jersey.

Whoopi's kitchen features an elegant cream and beige color scheme

"I lived in the city and had no way of sitting outside," she said. "Because every time I go sit outside, 50 people would come and hang out." Clearly, after living in her gorgeous home for 14 years, it looks like Whoopi found what she was looking for.

While the 67-year-old likes to keep her personal life out of the spotlight, she occasionally gives fans a glimpse into her lavish home on Instagram. In particular, followers have marvelled at her kitchen, which boasts a beige and cream color scheme, plus statement granite countertops.

The presenter gave fans a glimpse of her home office during a live stream on Instagram

Back in October 2022, the TV star also took part in a live stream from the comfort of what appeared to be her home study – and we love the decor! Boasting mosaic-style artwork, and dark mahogany furniture; bouquets of red roses added a pop of colour to the atmospheric room.

