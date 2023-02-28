Dylan Dreyer shares glimpse into her very relatable home - and fans are saying the same thing The NBC star lives in New York City

Dylan Dreyer is incredibly down-to-earth and her home reflects her laid-back approach to life.

The Today star shared an incredibly relatable video of her three young sons, Calvin, six, Oliver, three, and Rusty, one, eating dinner in her very lived-in home.

In the video below, Dylan's sons were all smiles as they enjoyed their food while dancing to a very familiar tune, and the home resonated with many fellow parents.

Dylan's fans were quick to comment on the footage, with one writing: "I love how real you are," while another wrote: "I love how happy your boys are." A third added: "Fun is the most important thing! I love that you allow us to see that your house is not always perfectly picked up Mine either!"

Along with her home in NYC, Dylan also has a home out of the city which is located by the water, and is where she hosted her family over Thanksgiving.

Dylan often shares relatable posts on social media about her family life - raising three young children in an apartment in the city - while working on one of the US's biggest daytime shows.

The star was interviewed on TV show PEOPLE in 2021 shortly after welcoming her youngest son, Rusty, about whether or not she was hoping to have any more children in the future.

The Today star loves sharing glimpses of her life at home with family

The star swiftly answered: "We're done, we're tapped out." And in terms of trying again for a little girl, she replied, "This is the girl," and held up the book she had written, Misty the Cloud: A Very Stormy Day.

Dylan and Brian have a large extended family too, making it all the more fun when it comes to holiday celebrations.

It's been a busy time for the TV star, who last year filled in for co-star Al Roker during his extended time off the show after being hospitalized with blood clots.

It was a scary time for the Today team who are incredibly close off air, and Dylan recently opened up about covering for the beloved weatherman during an interview with HELLO!

Dylan and Brian are parents to three sons

"I think there was a very real moment when we were all concerned," the mom-of-three added. "Not knowing what was going on and just praying and reaching out to find out information was hard. We were genuinely worried as friends."

