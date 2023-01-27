Dylan Dreyer's messy kitchen inside NYC home is applauded by fellow parents The Today star lives in NYC with her husband and three children

Dylan Dreyer was thanked by fellow parents for helping them to feel "normal" after she shared a glimpse at her messy kitchen inside her modest NYC home on Thursday.

The Today star posted several photos of her son Calvin, six, making his own lunch on a countertop, but also in view were cooking utensils, piles of papers, a dirty dish, and baby bottles drying on a rack.

"Cooking with Cal is really paying off. He likes making his own lunch lately! A little Mayo, Muenster, and avocado does the body good!" Dylan captioned the photos.

When one follower commented: "Your counter makes me feel normal. Clean bottles drying and a fresh Tylenol. Kids man," Dylan admitted that her home was a "nightmare" to keep clean.

"Oh man and that's just what you can see! It's a nightmare," the mom of three replied. Dylan also revealed that she is dealing with a teething one-year-old, her son Rusty.

Adding a clip of Calvin proudly spreading avocado on his bread, Rusty could be heard crying in the background. "All night and morning! Pretty sure all his teeth are coming in at once," Dylan replied to a fan who commented on Rusty's tears.

Fans loved seeing Dylan's 'normal' home

Dylan shares Calvin, Rusty, and son Oliver, three, with her husband Brian Fichera, who she married in 2012.

Dylan recently opened up to HELLO! in an exclusive interview in which she spoke about becoming a mom and how much she loves it.

While promoting her latest children's book Misty the Cloud: Friends Through Rain or Shine, Dylan even revealed if she has plans to add to her brood.

Dylan shares three sons with her husband Brian

"I think I've maxed out now," she said with a chuckle before admitting: "I wish I had started having kids sooner because I really love everything about kids.

"I never thought I would love it as much as I do. Being a mom is the best. I love fostering their ideas, I also somehow found more patience after becoming a mom."

The number three also holds a special place in both Dylan's and her husband's hearts as she explained: "When we decided to have children, I used to always want three. I grew up with two brothers, my husband is one of three. Three just feels right for us now."

