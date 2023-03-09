Prince William and Princess Kate's fascinating Adelaide Cottage home – facts, photos and more The Wales family live in Windsor in an idyllic home

Prince William and Princess Kate relocated from Kensington Palace in London to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor in September 2022, along with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Here is everything you need to know about their family home…

Where is Prince William and Princess Kate's Adelaide Cottage home?

The Waleses' home is located on the Windsor Home Park estate in Berkshire, which is where Windsor Castle is located, and the family can walk to the main castle in around 10 minutes.

The cottage is located in Windsor

What does Prince William and Princess Kate's Adelaide Cottage home look like?

The property has four-bedrooms and fans have only had one small glimpse inside when Prince William was on a virtual call.

Archive images and paintings reveal the exterior, which is straight from a fairytale.

The bedroom has been described by The Sun, and apparently it features golden dolphins and ceiling rope decorations recycled from a 19th century royal yacht, creating an interesting nautical-inspired theme.

A historic painting of the garden reveals what a botanical haven it once was, showing that it used to have an outdoor fountain and circular flowerbeds. Of course, we cannot know if it has changed since, but judging by what we've seen of royal gardens, we bet it is pretty beautiful.

A painting of the cottage shows its beauty

The history of Prince William and Princess Kate's Adelaide Cottage home

Built in 1831 and masterminded by architect Jeffry Wyatville, parts of the property were taken from Royal Lodge, which is currently Prince Andrew's home.

The property was a place often frequented by Queen Victoria who would take tea in the grounds, and the Royal Collection Trust website explains that her beloved pet dog Dash is even buried on the grounds.

Why did Prince William and Princess Kate move into Adelaide Cottage?

There are several reasons behind the Waleses' relocation to the countryside. At first, it was believed it was to be closer to Queen Elizabeth II, who sadly passed away the same month the family moved.

The family are close to Kate's mother and father as well as sister and brother

Another reason is to get out of the 'goldfish bowl' of London, giving their children more privacy and another driving factor could also be the close proximity to Kate's mother, brother and sister now.

Does anyone else live at Adelaide Cottage?

The family home is the place of residence for the family of five and they do not have a live-in nanny, as they used to at their Apartment 1A inside Kensington Palace.

