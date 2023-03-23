Meghan Markle's heart-wrenching memory of split living situation The Duchess of Sussex has spoken out about her childhood

Meghan Markle, 41, resides in a grand Montecito mansion with her husband Prince Harry and two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, but this nuclear family is what she once dreamt of…

The Duchess of Sussex's current life is very different to her childhood experience as she explained in the couple's Netflix show, reciting a heartbreaking poem about her split living situation after her parents, Doria and Thomas, divorced.

WATCH: Meghan Markle recalls her split living experience

The Duchess recounted the poem word-by-word from memory, and it included lines such as: "I want to live that nuclear life, with a happy dad and his loving wife," and: "So here I sit with cat number three, life would be easy if there were two of me."

In the finale episode of Meghan's Archetypes podcast, she made another childhood confession, talking about an element that was missing.

At the start of the show, Meghan Markle said: "I wasn't really a science kind of girl growing up, I loved cooking, gardening, writing letters, I mean not much has changed with any of that. During my childhood, STEM wasn't something I ever remember people talking about, let alone STEAM.

The Duke and Duchess have two children

"I love that is what kids, especially girls are encouraged to sink their teeth into today. As a kid in the 80s, that wasn't what I was exposed to."

STEAM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics, subjects Meghan says she was less exposed to while growing up.

Meghan and Harry are doing their best to bring up their children with good morals and values as well as a good education.

In a landmark interview with Allison P. Davis in The Cut, Meghan inadvertently revealed that they are instilling manners into their eldest child at the moment.

Meghan was raised mainly by her mother

Allison joined the family on the school run, and wrote: During the ride, she wrote: "If he [Archie] forgets to say please or thank you, Meghan reminds him of the manners that make the man."

"They are teaching Archie that some people live in big houses, some in small, and that some are in between homes. They made kits to pass out with water and peanut-butter crackers and granola bars," Allison also penned. Another good lesson for their son about the real world.

