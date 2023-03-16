Aljaz Skorjanec shows off unique decor at new home with wife Janette Marara The Strictly Come Dancing star left the show last year…

Aljaz Skorjanec has had fans obsessed with updates since moving into his brand new Cheshire home with his pregnant wife, Janette Manrara, and now the professional dancer has shared a sneak peek of their unique home decor.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Thursday, the former Strictly Come Dancing star, 33, showed a close-up photo of a number of large sparkling disco balls in what appeared to be the couple's living at 04:47 in the morning.

Aljaz showed off the dazzling decor on Instagram

Captioning the dazzling photo, he penned: "Morning," alongside three big red exclamation marks and a digital clock documenting his early start.

The pair have been working non-stop to unpack since arriving up North to their new home but this is one of the first times fans have seen how the duo prepare to decorate - and glittering disco balls certainly seem fitting!

The sparkling update came just hours after his beautiful wife Janette shared the details of their add-hoc lunch date Aljaz lovingly prepared on Wednesday which can be seen in the video below.

Taking to her Instagram account, the It Takes Two host, 39, couldn't be happier as she walked into her new living room to find her beau had prepared them a tasty meal.

The pair are expecting their first baby

In the clip, Janette revealed they are still without a dining room table but still couldn't be more loved up with her husband in the sweet clip. At the end of the video, she says: "Well done baby! I'm starving as well! Awwww[...]boo boo!"

The pair already seem to be at home in their new abode after they upped sticks from a slick modern flat in the heart of London to move to the peaceful countryside further north.

They're now much closer to their friends, Strictly dancer Gorka Marquez and his fiancée, Gemma Atkinson, who are expecting their second child later this year.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO! the couple revealed that the move was always on the cards. Aljaz explained: "It's something both of us have craved for a while. The pace of life in London is too fast and we couldn't see us functioning here as a family. It’s so green up north, it reminds me of Slovenia."

