Dick and Angel Strawbridge share unseen photos of the Chateau ahead of return to our screens

Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge delighted fans on Wednesday when they shared a double helping of good news from their idyllic home, Chateau de la Motte Husson.

The couple uploaded a series of previously unseen photos of their stunning French property, much to the joy of fans and they also revealed that they will be back on screens very soon as series one is being streamed again on channels around the world!

The post read: "In the beginning…a family fell in love with a fairytale Chateau in the heart of the French countryside. Derelict for decades, Chateau de la Motte Husson was in desperate need of some TLC…and that’s exactly what Dick, Angel, Arthur & Dorothy set out to do.

"Re-live the magic of Escape to the Chateau series one on various streaming channels around the world. Or for more behind the scenes insight into the Strawbridge’s family adventure you can read their story in 'A Year At The Chateau' and 'Living The Chateau Dream'."

The family have painstakingly renovated the unique home

Some of the glorious images were of the chateau from above, showing the iconic building with turrets in its full glory as well as the stunning moat around it.

One of the throwback images was of their children Arthur and Dorothy when they were very small, helping their mum in the garden.

© Escape to the Chateau The interiors are stunning

Other highlights showed Dick and Angel getting stuck into DIY, a skill they've become well known for.

The comments section was flooded with love from their followers, including one writing: "This is the most enjoyable show I've seen in years. I love everything about it. Especially the family," and another adding: "My favourite show on Peacock! Now watching it through for a second time."

This year Dick and Angel also began filming for their new Channel 4 show, Escape to the Chateau: Secret France, which will air later this year. Watch this space!

