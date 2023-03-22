Christina Hall shares glimpse inside unfinished Tennessee home with husband Joshua Flip or Flop host Christina Hall has been married three times

Christina Hall has thrilled fans for years with her makeovers on homes, and it appears her latest project is a lot closer to home.

As you can see in the video below, the Flip or Flop star's own Tennessee property, that she shares with husband Joshua and her children, is currently a construction zone with the kitchen entirely out of commission.

Despite the lack of the essential room, Christina was able to look on the bright side, sharing that the family still had a "grill" and Joshua could be seen heading out with some raw burgers.

The video also gave the star's many social media followers the opportunity to look inside her garden, which resembled a tropical paradise with plenty of ferns and palm trees.

The family didn't have to worry about when it got dark either, as one of the trees was lit up like a Christmas tree with dozens of bright lights hanging from the branches.

Christina met her realtor husband in 2021, with the pair originally keeping their relationship out of the spotlight so they could enjoy some private moments together.

Their relationship formed months after the Christina on the Coast star divorced from her second husband, Ant Anstead, and has gone from strength to strength since developing.

The pair married twice last year, once in April and then in September, where they enjoyed a grand ceremony in the romantic location of Hawaii.

Although Josh doesn't have any children of his own, he quickly developed a bond with Christina's three kids, and was even seen carrying youngest son, Hudson, three, as he prepared to grill their dinner.

Josh joined Christina as she celebrated a sweet family celebration last week, with her father marking his 70th birthday. In a photo, the family were huddled together under a giant 70 balloon and an impressive chandelier too.

Although the mom-of-three's father was front and center for the snap, Josh stood by his wife's side, with his arm gently resting on her shoulder.

