Prince Archie blows out birthday candles during at-home garden party - watch

Prince Harry raced back from King Charles III's coronation to attend his son Prince Archie's fourth birthday party, making it home in time to tuck the birthday boy into bed.

There have been no official photographs released of the occasion, just the pictures that show mom Meghan Markle out for a hike on the morning of.

But in a throwback video, shared on the couple's Netflix docuseries, Prince Archie was seen showing off his candle blowing skills when it was his sister Lilibet's first birthday.

WATCH: See the sweet moment Archie blows out birthday candles for Lilibet

The family threw a garden party at their UK home Frogmore Cottage, and Archie was seeing climbing onto the table to help his sibling out with the task. Prince Harry and Meghan looked on in delight as they cheered the sweet moment.

This wasn't the only glimpse that fans got to see Frogmore Cottage during the course of the six-part programme, as video clips and photos were also released from inside the couple's kitchen, where they have a large marble-clad island and modern pendant lights.

The kitchen inside Frogmore Cottage

Another clip showed Archie splashing around in the bath inside the humble property.

Archie can be seen reaching out of the bath with his hair wet from the tub while his proud parents looked on with smiles on their faces.

© Misan Harriman Princess Lili on her 1st birthday at Frogmore Cottage

The little one was sitting in a roll top bath, the kind you'd commonly see in hotel rooms with vintage style taps at one end. Behind the Sussexes what appears to be a shower cubicle can be seen and there is also a glimpse of a vanity unit with fluffy towels hanging by it.

Archie enjoying bathtime at Frogmore Cottage

Their Montecito mansion was also showcased on Netflix with fans being able to admire their never-ending garden with swimming pool and beautiful flower walkway.

© Netflix Prince Harry and Meghan have an idyllic garden

Inside, Archie likes to bake in their vast country-style kitchen and their comfy sofa inside their lounge is where they often have storytime together as a family.

It was love at first sight for their dream home and Meghan has revealed all about it. "We did everything we could to get this house," Meghan told The Cut. "Because you walk in and go… Joy. And exhale. And calm. It's healing. You feel free."

The couple have an amazing pool at home

Prince Harry revealed in his book Spare that the couple have taken out a mortgage on the residence and scraped together a down payment in order to secure the sought-after house.

Harry has made virtual appearances from home too

Since move in day, the couple have added their own personal touches throughout the vast property, with a grand piano given to them as a housewarming gift by Tyler Perry in their living room, and Soho House rose-water candles to scent each room.

Their property is stunning inside and out

Other highlights of the exclusive home include a home office, a wine cellar and a large outdoor playground that's ideal for the two kids. The family have a chicken coop on site and Archie has been seen helping his mother feed the chickens on multiple occasions. So cute!

