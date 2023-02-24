19 best spring home decor ideas: from H&M to Zara, Dunelm & MORE

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Spring is so close, I can feel it. If you're looking to inject florals, pastels or lighter colours into your home ready for a new season, you've come to the right place.

How can I decorate my house in the spring?

Good question! And it's pretty easy, with minimal effort.

First of all, look around the room you want to tackle - whether it's your living room or your bedroom - and eye up the textures you have on show.

If your warm cosy blankets are still draped over your sofa, you might want to store them away. If your room is lacking in colour, you might want to think about your colour scheme and how you can incorporate some bright home decor into the mix or how you can add in spring floral prints using bedding or decorative pillows.

And don't just look inside. If you follow Stacey Solomon and Mrs Hinch you might want to freshen up your front door with a spring wreath of bright flowers.

When can I start decorating for spring?

It's totally up to you, but March is a popular choice as the stores are full of new homeware.

How to decorate for spring on a budget?

You needn't spend lots of money to brighten up your home in spring - a bunch of £1 daffodils will even do the trick. If you don't want to buy fresh flowers, artificial flowers and indoor house plants are great for cost-saving.

Artwork is another great way to transform your home with minimal cost, especially if it's a matter of switching the image in an already existing photo frame. Check out our edit of the best wall art ideas to decorate bare walls this spring.

Photo frames also make for great decorative accessories, and won't cost the earth.

Scroll down to shop some spring buys we love for the home.

Best spring home decoration ideas

M&S green curved mirror

Green curved mirror, £99, M&S

H&M pink candle holder

Pink glass candlestick, £22.99, H&M

Dunelm's coral blind

Coral daisy print blind, from £35, Dunelm

Zara floral dinnerware

Terracotta floral tableware, from £9.99, Zara

Matalan sunshine decorative pillow

Floral sunshine cushion, £10, Matalan

Bright egg cups

Nicola Spring porcelain egg cup, £12.50, Wayfair

LaRedoute two-tone jug

Zelato two-tone jug, £19.60, LaRedoute

Urban Outfitters rug

Tufted rug, £175, Urban Outfitters

H&M wavy place mat

Scallop-edge place mat, £12.99, H&M

Anthropologie dessert glasses

Set of 4 Float Dessert Coupe Glasses, £48, Anthropologie

Urban Outfitters rose trinket tray

Rose trinket tray, £6, Urban Outfitters

Anthropologie floral wine holder

Martell wine holder, £48, Anthropologie

Etsy spring art

Spring art work, from £5.99, Etsy

Etsy spring vases

Spring vases, £50.90, Etsy

John Lewis artificial flowers

Floralsilk artificial pink peonies in globe, £70, John Lewis

Lakeland floral cake tins

​​Floral cake tins, £29.99, Lakeland

Dunelm lilac dinnerware

16-piece lilac dinnerware set, £24.99, Dunelm

The Range pastel egg wreath

Pastel egg wreath, £10.99, The Range

Oliver Bonas pink bobbin photo frame

Bobbin pink photo frame, £29.50, Oliver Bonas