﻿

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

19 best spring home decor ideas: from H&M to Zara, Dunelm & MORE

Shop affordable accessories to freshen up your home this spring...

Spring is so close, I can feel it. If you're looking to inject florals, pastels or lighter colours into your home ready for a new season, you've come to the right place.

How can I decorate my house in the spring?

Good question! And it's pretty easy, with minimal effort. 

First of all, look around the room you want to tackle - whether it's your living room or your bedroomand eye up the textures you have on show.

If your warm cosy blankets are still draped over your sofa, you might want to store them away. If your room is lacking in colour, you might want to think about your colour scheme and how you can incorporate some bright home decor into the mix or how you can add in spring floral prints using bedding or decorative pillows.  

And don't just look inside. If you follow Stacey Solomon and Mrs Hinch you might want to freshen up your front door with a spring wreath of bright flowers. 

When can I start decorating for spring?

It's totally up to you, but March is a popular choice as the stores are full of new homeware.

How to decorate for spring on a budget?

You needn't spend lots of money to brighten up your home in spring - a bunch of £1 daffodils will even do the trick.  If you don't want to buy fresh flowers, artificial flowers and indoor house plants are great for cost-saving. 

Artwork is another great way to transform your home with minimal cost, especially if it's a matter of switching the image in an already existing photo frame. Check out our edit of the best wall art ideas to decorate bare walls this spring. 

Photo frames also make for great decorative accessories, and won't cost the earth. 

RELATED: The ultimate best sofas guide for 2023

Scroll down to shop some spring buys we love for the home. 

Best spring home decoration ideas

M&S green curved mirror

Green curved mirror, £99, M&S  

SHOP NOW

H&M pink candle holder

Pink glass candlestick, £22.99, H&M

SHOP NOW

Dunelm's coral blind

Coral daisy print blind, from £35, Dunelm 

SHOP NOW 

Zara floral dinnerware

Terracotta floral tableware, from £9.99, Zara 

SHOP NOW

Matalan sunshine decorative pillow

Floral sunshine cushion, £10, Matalan

SHOP NOW

Bright egg cups

Nicola Spring porcelain egg cup, £12.50, Wayfair

SHOP NOW 

LaRedoute two-tone jug

Zelato two-tone jug, £19.60, LaRedoute

​​​​​​​SHOP NOW 

Urban Outfitters rug

Tufted rug, £175, Urban Outfitters

​​​​​​​SHOP NOW 

H&M wavy place mat

Scallop-edge place mat, £12.99, H&M 

​​​​​​​SHOP NOW 

Anthropologie dessert glasses

Set of 4 Float Dessert Coupe Glasses, £48, Anthropologie

​​​​​​​SHOP NOW

Urban Outfitters rose trinket tray

Rose trinket tray, £6, Urban Outfitters

​​​​​​​SHOP NOW

Anthropologie floral wine holder

Martell wine holder, £48, Anthropologie

​​​​​​​SHOP NOW

Etsy spring art

Spring art work, from £5.99, Etsy 

​​​​​​​SHOP NOW

Etsy spring vases

Spring vases, £50.90, Etsy 

​​​​​​​SHOP NOW

John Lewis artificial flowers

 

Floralsilk artificial pink peonies in globe, £70, John Lewis 

​​​​​​​SHOP NOW

Lakeland floral cake tins

 

​​Floral cake tins, £29.99, Lakeland 

​​​​​​​SHOP NOW

Dunelm lilac dinnerware

16-piece lilac dinnerware set, £24.99, Dunelm

​​​​​​​SHOP NOW

The Range pastel egg wreath

Pastel egg wreath, £10.99, The Range 

​​​​​​​SHOP NOW

Oliver Bonas pink bobbin photo frame

Bobbin pink photo frame, £29.50, Oliver Bonas 

​​​​​​​SHOP NOW

More on:

More about homeware

More news