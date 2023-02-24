19 best spring home decor ideas: from H&M to Zara, Dunelm & MORE

Leanne Bayley
Cute spring home decorations and cheap home furnishings for your living room, bedroom or your kitchen in 2023: Shop pastel home buys from H&M Home to Zara, Dunelm & MORE
Spring is so close, I can feel it. If you're looking to inject florals, pastels or lighter colours into your home ready for a new season, you've come to the right place.
How can I decorate my house in the spring?
Good question! And it's pretty easy, with minimal effort.
First of all, look around the room you want to tackle - whether it's your living room or your bedroom - and eye up the textures you have on show.
If your warm cosy blankets are still draped over your sofa, you might want to store them away. If your room is lacking in colour, you might want to think about your colour scheme and how you can incorporate some bright home decor into the mix or how you can add in spring floral prints using bedding or decorative pillows.
And don't just look inside. If you follow Stacey Solomon and Mrs Hinch you might want to freshen up your front door with a spring wreath of bright flowers.
When can I start decorating for spring?
It's totally up to you, but March is a popular choice as the stores are full of new homeware.
How to decorate for spring on a budget?
You needn't spend lots of money to brighten up your home in spring - a bunch of £1 daffodils will even do the trick. If you don't want to buy fresh flowers, artificial flowers and indoor house plants are great for cost-saving.
Artwork is another great way to transform your home with minimal cost, especially if it's a matter of switching the image in an already existing photo frame. Check out our edit of the best wall art ideas to decorate bare walls this spring.
Photo frames also make for great decorative accessories, and won't cost the earth.
Scroll down to shop some spring buys we love for the home.
Best spring home decoration ideas
M&S green curved mirror
Green curved mirror, £99, M&S
H&M pink candle holder
Pink glass candlestick, £22.99, H&M
Dunelm's coral blind
Coral daisy print blind, from £35, Dunelm
Zara floral dinnerware
Terracotta floral tableware, from £9.99, Zara
Matalan sunshine decorative pillow
Floral sunshine cushion, £10, Matalan
Bright egg cups
Nicola Spring porcelain egg cup, £12.50, Wayfair
LaRedoute two-tone jug
Zelato two-tone jug, £19.60, LaRedoute
Urban Outfitters rug
Tufted rug, £175, Urban Outfitters
H&M wavy place mat
Scallop-edge place mat, £12.99, H&M
Anthropologie dessert glasses
Set of 4 Float Dessert Coupe Glasses, £48, Anthropologie
Urban Outfitters rose trinket tray
Rose trinket tray, £6, Urban Outfitters
Anthropologie floral wine holder
Martell wine holder, £48, Anthropologie
Etsy spring art
Spring art work, from £5.99, Etsy
Etsy spring vases
Spring vases, £50.90, Etsy
John Lewis artificial flowers
Floralsilk artificial pink peonies in globe, £70, John Lewis
Lakeland floral cake tins
Floral cake tins, £29.99, Lakeland
Dunelm lilac dinnerware
16-piece lilac dinnerware set, £24.99, Dunelm
The Range pastel egg wreath
Pastel egg wreath, £10.99, The Range
Oliver Bonas pink bobbin photo frame
Bobbin pink photo frame, £29.50, Oliver Bonas