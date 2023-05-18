Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's fans react to 'dream' news from the couple

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright have left their Instagram followers in awe once again by unveiling their new his and hers dressing room on their home account, @wrightyhome.

Mark took a before and after video of the incredible transformation and then panned around the whole space, to show off its luxurious features.

The space comprises of two adjoining rooms, one with fully fitting wardrobes which appears to be Mark's domain and another with more storage, open shelves, a vanity unit and a large seat in the middle.

The neutral design is mainly muted beige and grey tones but with high-end gold details and a huge statement light hanging from the ceiling.

The post racked up over 26,000 likes and fans wasted no time in sharing their praise for the hotel-worthy room. "Now that!!!!! Is a dressing room!!! Bootiful [sic]," penned one, and: "Wow. What a dream," added another. A third left the comment: "Wow I need an extension. Super gorgeous."

The couple's sofa sparked a debate among fans

Others were a little concerned about the risk to potential burglaries sharing this look online. One wrote: "Gorgeous but don't you think showing it all online it can be viewed by criminals, look what happened to Tommy Fury and Molly Mae," referring to when the Love Island stars had thousands of pounds of stuff stolen from their private home.

It's not the first time that the former TOWIE star and Brassic actress have had warnings from their followers when they've shared updates of their stunning abode.

The property has a neutral colour palette

“Scatter cushions finishing our living room sofa perfectly,” read the caption alongside videos and photos of their enormous couch, but it left fans worried.

“Gorgeous!!! When you have kids - you’ll need to put plastic wrapping on the sofas," wrote one, and: "Perfection but that's not living, won't want to sit on the sofa for fear of messing it up. Every house needs to be a home not a show [home]."

The best features at Michelle and Mark's home

Their amazing property has been carefully designed for the couple, and it includes an array of incredible features.

Their backgarden boasts a giant swimming pool which is likely to be in full operation this summer, complete with sun loungers and in-water beds!

The bathroom is a hotel-worthy space in the residence and the couple have installed a sauna and steam room as well as his and hers sinks, a bath and a shower.

Both Michelle and Mark are big fitness fans so it will come as no surprise that they have their own fully fitted gym on site, and we've seen Mark make great use of it over the past year.

Cosy date nights can take place in their snuggly cinema room complete with a completely bespoke minimalist cream sofa which looks like a cloud from Bella Home Interiors. The room has a matching silky-smooth carpet in a similar cream hue and there is a round wooden coffee table in the centre of the U-shaped sofa. The table has been carefully curated with ornaments, candles and coffee table books.

