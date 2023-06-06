Salma Hayek's secret home with billionaire husband will make your head spin - see unbelievably rare photos

Salma Hayek and her husband Francois-Henri Pinault have a property portfolio fit for the billionaire couple they are - but there's one home fans may not be expecting.

While the Frida actress often shares glimpses into her impressive homes in London and Los Angeles, there's one US based abode that many don't realize exists.

Salma and Francois own a ranch in Washington state where she keeps an abundance of animals making it look like a wildlife sanctuary - see it in the video below.

WATCH: See Salma Hayek's secret home with her billionaire husband

Most recently, the Mexican-born star took to social media in honor of World Environment Day and posted photos from the property along with some of her furry friends.

MORE: Salma Hayek goes full Jackie Kennedy in gold and lace skirt suit and bustier

RELATED: Salma Hayek wows in figure-hugging black grown - and fans love her makeover

She wrote: "This #WorldEnvironmentDay makes me think extra about the future generations and all the wonderful creatures that depend on our choices and it makes me want to try harder."

© Instagram/Salma Hayek Salma adores nature and owns a beautiful ranch in Washington state

The images showed Salma getting up close with her alpacas and some images of her dogs roaming the expansive grounds too.

MORE: Salma Hayek breaks the internet in sexy striptease – and Antonio Banderas approves

Despite making a name for herself in bustling Tinseltown, Salma has confessed in the past that, "Animals and nature always make me happy".

© Instagram/Salma Hayek Salma rarely shares photos of her ranch where she has an abundance of animals

In 2013, she spoke about her pets when she told Ellen DeGeneres: "I have five horses, four alpacas, one cat, eight dogs, one hamster, five parrots, two fish, I'm sure I'm forgetting something! You know this is like the Oscars you forgetting someone.

"Oh I forgot! I have bunny rabbits, I have turkeys, 20 chickens, same with the rabbits. Be careful just buy one.'Salma then added: "I don't know something is in the air at my ranch, animals keep reproducing!"

© Instagram/Salma Hayek Salma's dogs enjoy the water at her ranch

She's likely increased her animal family in the last decade and we know for a fact she also has an owl.

READ: Salma Hayek shares very rare family vacation snap with daughter Valentina and step-sons

Her rented home in London where she spends much of her time with Francois and their teenage daughter, Valentina, is a far cry from the ranch - but it's equally as impressive.

© Photo: Getty Images Salma with her daughter and husband

The 17-bedroom mansion used to belong to Justin Bieber and the family have been living there since 2017.

The 56-year-old moved from her husband's home country of France in 2014.Their home in the UK is said to be spread across three floors, and features its own indoor swimming pool, gym and cinema complex, wine cellar and tennis court.

© Photo: Instagram Salma adores her animals and is always rescuing pets

Like A Boss co-star Tiffany Haddish spoke out about her visit to the property as they filmed together in 2020. "She let me come to her house in London and sleep," she said on Good Morning America.

"She got this princess bed – you know, she's like the richest person I know – she got this bed that’s a circle and it's got like, a canopy and it was like a princess bed. I felt like Sleeping Beauty!"

© Getty Images Salma has been married to Francois since 2009

Salma has been happily married to Francois since 2009, but she recently admitted the marriage almost didn't happen. "I didn’t even know I was getting married that day," she recalled in an interview with Glamour about her Valentine’s Day nuptials. "It was like an intervention. I don’t think I ever told this story. No, they just took me to the court. My parents, my brother, they were all ganging up on me. I had a phobia of the marriage thing."

She continued: "It was because I had said yes to the marriage, but I just wouldn’t actually show up on the day or do it. And then afterwards I said, ‘Oh, it’s OK. I don’t feel any different.’ And then a little bit later I said, 'OK, this is kind of exciting.' And he's like, 'Can we have a party now?'"

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.