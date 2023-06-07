Louise Redknapp on son Charley choosing to leave family home

Lorraine and Strictly star Louise Redknapp has two children, Charley and Beau with ex-husband Jamie Redknapp

Louise Redknapp, 48, is a doting mother to two sons, and her whole life changed when her eldest Charley decided to leave home.

In a brand-new interview with The Sun’s Fabulous magazine, the singer reveals how the last year has been without him.

In 2022, Charley enrolled at the University of Arizona to study sport, and at the time Louise was left heartbroken, but now she’s admitted "it’s been pleasantly good".

"I was really worried. But it’s worked out well," she told the publication.

"He's having an amazing time and because of the way the holidays are structured, he comes home a lot.

"He's done a year already, so he’s back at the moment for four months."

And even while he’s stateside, he still keeps in touch with mum. "We've got the time difference worked out, so I call him really early in the morning on the school run or he rings me late at night," she reveals.

"Having him back is amazing, but I’m also pleased he’s living his life and having all these amazing experiences.

"He's playing rugby there, so he gets to travel all over America. I was doing the same at his age, just with Eternal."

Louise still has her youngest son Beau at home in Surrey. "He's 14, so he is not going anywhere. Don’t do that to me yet!" she jokes, going on to explain that he's even taken Charley's room now he's flown the nest.

The mother-and-son-duo currently live in a beautiful Surrey home and while they tend to keep their private lives under wraps, the former Eternal star has shared glimpses into her stunning home and garden via her Instagram Stories.

The interior is decorated in white and grey colours throughout, with wooden flooring and luxurious details such as velvet sofas and marble tables.

Louise loves minimalist interiors

The mum-of-two previously told Ideal Home about her interiors style, explaining: "I like a minimal look – I don’t have a lot of ‘stuff’, so central pieces like sofas and armchairs are key."

Jamie and his wife Frida have a beautiful home together

Meanwhile, Louise's ex Jamie Redknapp is settled down with wife Frida Andersson and they have a blended family of seven children, including one son together, Jamie's two teenagers and Friday's four children from previous marriage to Jonathan Lourie.

Fans have been lucky enough to see glimpses into their family abode including their idyllic garden and impressive kitchen space.

