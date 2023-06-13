Prince Andrew's expensive renovations at Royal Lodge revealed

The Duke of York is reportedly having some major renovations done at his Windsor home where he lives with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson

Prince Andrew, 63, currently lives at Royal Lodge in Windsor along with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson and amid rumours that King Charles is requesting that the royal vacates the property, it has emerged that the home is set to undergo renovations.

It has been reported by the Daily Mail that the grand Grade II listed house requires necessary roof repairs, and it is believed that the Duke will pay for these himself as part of his lease agreement.

Andrew has leased the 30-room property since 2004, and this agreement was established with a £1 million one-off payment.

The contract requires Andrew to be responsible for the refurbishment costs in order to restore and upkeep the historical building. A detailed report on the lease cites the renovation investment by Andrew as being £5 million initially and £7.2 million in the following two years after moving in.

Royal Lodge needs roof repairs

In an interview with Samara García Mendez from ¡HOLA! TV, Sarah addressed the reports that Andrew could be evicted from his home.

Asked about the possibility that she and Andrew will be moving into Frogmore Cottage instead, Sarah replied: "Don't always believe what you read."

© Getty Images The former couple still live together

Pushed further, she then added: "I don't know. I take every day as it comes."

Royal Lodge is set within 21 acres of secluded gardens, making it an idyllic residence, and so it seems unsurprising that both of Prince Andrew's daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie celebrated their weddings at the grand home.

© Getty Both sisters had their weddings at the grand home

Royal fans have seen glimpses inside of the private residence thanks to Sarah's social media presence. The Duchess has a YouTube channel where she reads children's books and she's filmed in their stunning conservatory, their vast grounds and their cosy lounge.

Former royal renovations and their staggering costs

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Frogmore Cottage underwent renovations before Harry and Meghan moved in

Renovations at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's former UK family home, Frogmore Cottage, cost the taxpayer £2.4 million, according to the royal accounts which they then paid back in full. It was converted from five separate apartments into an official, with the majority of the work completed in the month before Prince Archie was born.

Prince William and Princess Kate

© Getty Images William and Kate's London home Kensington Palace got renovated too

As revealed in the 2014 Sovereign Grant report, renovations at the Prince and Princess of Wales' Apartment 1A home at Kensington Palace cost the taxpayer £4.5million over two years. The work included major roof repairs and asbestos removal, while they paid privately for a second family kitchen to supplement the 'working kitchen' that is used for official events.

King Charles and Queen Camilla

© Getty Images Clarence House needed work for the then-Prince Charles

When the then-Prince Charles relocated from St James' Palace to Clarence House in 2003, around £4.5million of public funds was set aside for maintenance to renovate the property. Charles also spent £1.65million of his own money to cover removal costs, decorating rooms and additional refurbishments.

