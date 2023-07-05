This genius washing machine hack has Instagram in a spin

Ikea PAX hacks are taking the internet by storm – and this one is so clever

Ikea PAX hacks are taking the internet by storm, case in point my IKEA wardrobe hack that saved me thousands of pounds, and Influencer Emma Hill has wowed her fans with her genius laundry room set-up.

The fashionista has a great taste for interiors too, and when she unveiled her new laundry room with washing machine and tumble dryer cupboard that they achieved with an IKEA hack, fans went wild.

"We used an Ikea 'PAX' wardrobe to house our washing machine and tumble dryer and added a ‘KOMPLEMENT’ pull out shelf as a laundry basket shelf for use when emptying the tumble dryer.

We’ve got a full video over on YouTube to show how we did this," wrote Emma alongside a video posted to her home Instagram account, @emmahillhome.

The clip shows the appliances on top of one another thanks to the Ikea cupboard, with a very handy drawer in the middle.

"Amazing, love the pull out shelf… genius," wrote one follower, and another added: "Seriously floored by this please come and do mine!" While, "amazing" and "wow" were also among the comments.

One of Emma's fans did flag an area of concern, writing: "I need to watch your YouTube as well cause I need to know how that PAX is holding on such a huge weight! Looks amazing."

Emma swiftly replied to warn: "Haha yup we show how we strengthened the unit in the video. A PAX unit alone would never be able to hold that kind of weight."

With lots of Ikea hack experience, Emma and her partner have already used a Billy bookcase in her kitchen and mastered her walk-in wardrobe with the PAX furniture.

Feeling inspired? Here are seven of the best IKEA furniture hacks on Instagram that we've been obsessing over.

While DIY is more popular than ever before thanks to endless YouTube tutorials and the pinch from the cost-of-living crisis, there are actually many mistakes that novices regularly make.

DIY has now become more accessible

DIY extraordinaire and interiors writer Claire Douglas has spoken to HELLO! to talk through the biggest mistakes that newie DIY-ers make, so that you don't make them!

Don't go cheap on your paintbrushes, don't rush your second coat and more sterling advice.

