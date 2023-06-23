Amal Clooney looks sensational as she steals the show in yellow formfitting jumpsuit

Amal Clooney made a head-turning entrance at the 'We Choose Earth' tour in Madrid on Thursday.

The 45-year-old barrister was the epitome of elegance, donning a radiant yellow satin jumpsuit that was fittingly one-shouldered for the occasion.

Gracefully styling her brunette tresses into soft waves, Amal perfectly coordinated her ensemble with a pair of sharp bronze heels and a chic clutch bag.

Her radiant smile was a testament to her cheerful mood as she arrived, accompanied by her vigilant bodyguard. Amal, who shares her life with Hollywood superstar George Clooney, was a keynote speaker at the event.

© Carlos Alvarez Amal Clooney attends the "We Choose the Earth" Mundial Conference

'We Choose Earth' brought together a diverse group of individuals, united by their shared ambition to ignite a change towards a more sustainable future.

Beyond her professional commitments, the esteemed human rights lawyer is a doting mother to her five-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella.

© Europa Press Entertainment Human rights lawyer and activist, Amal Clooney

"I didn't know how un-full [my life] was until I met Amal," George previously told GQ "And then everything changed. And I was like, 'Oh, actually, this has been a huge empty space.'"

George is very much a doting father and has previously admitted he’s gotten more picky about what work he takes on.

© Europa Press Entertainment Amal Clooney leaves the EDP Gran Via Theater

"I've committed to a certain amount of work that I'm going to do, making sure that I'm going to do that because it's a commitment and it's the right thing to do. And she's in the exact same place," George told People back in 2021.

That said, Amal’s husband has been deeply engrossed in the filming of the Apple TV+ thriller, Wolves.

George has joined forces with long-time friend and fellow Hollywood A-lister, Brad Pitt, for this highly anticipated project, which is directed by the talented Jon Watts of The Old Man and Spider-Man: No Way Home fame.

© Photo: Getty Images George and Amal Clooney

Wolves marks the fifth cinematic collaboration between Brad and George, their camaraderie tracing back to the Coen Brother's 2008 comedy, Burn After Reading, and followed by the blockbuster Ocean's Trilogy (2001, 2005, and 2007).

While the plot and character specifics have been closely guarded secrets, The Hollywood Reporter hinted at an intriguing premise involving 'two lone wolf fixers' tasked with the same job.

With the production of Wolves currently underway, fans eagerly await an announcement regarding the film's premiere date.