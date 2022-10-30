Madonna shares risqué photo inside jaw-dropping dressing room at megamansion

Madonna is anything but reserved on social media, using her Instagram account as a platform to show off everything from her avant-garde wardrobe to her audacious outfits - and her fans are living for it.

The 64-year-old pop icon shared a seriously scandalous post on Saturday, posing nude in the walk-in closet of one of her multi-million dollar properties. Rocking a pair of caramel-hued fishnet pantyhose and a high-waisted leotard, the Like A Virgin! hitmaker leaned forward as her auburn hair fell past her shoulders.

We couldn't help but notice the backdrop of the star's photo, which pictured a sprawling white dressing room and immaculate marbled floor.

Several mirrored doors lined the walls of Madonna's spacious living space, while makeup, perfumes, and handbags could be seen in the background of her risqué snap.

Madonna dropped jaws with her seriously risqué snap

Madonna's eclectic interior taste clearly matches her eccentric sartorial style, as colorful pop art print was reflected in the mirror behind the pop star.

The Hung Up singer has one of the most impressive property portfolios we've ever seen. The mother-of-six owns various homes in England, the United States, and Portugal, including a £10 million Georgian townhouse in London's upscale Marylebone.

Madonna previously bought her home in London with her ex-husband Guy Ritchie. It has a total of ten bedrooms spread across six storeys, as well as an adjacent bungalow for her staff.

She has previously expressed her love for the house and its location, adding that she would buy the whole street if she could.

Madonna shared a rare glimpse inside her grandeur dressing room

When the family isn’t in London, the Grammy Award-winning star also has an incredible palace worth £6 million in Lisbon. The home is a converted 18th-century property with four floors, seven bathrooms, a guesthouse and a separate cottage for caretakers.

Across the pond in America, Madonna's property portfolio includes pads in Hollywood and New York.

Her home in New York is renowned as the widest house on the Upper East Side, notorious for tall and skinny properties. Madonna originally purchased a single home, before bagging herself the two neighboring houses to combine all three. It is now worth an estimated £30 million with 13 bedrooms.

