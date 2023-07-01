Richard E. Grant puts luxurious holiday home in France on the market

Richard E. Grant has announced that he's selling his ultra-luxe holiday home in Provence, France. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the 66-year-old confirmed the news with an emotional post. Sharing a couple of photos from the property – which is currently on the market for €570,000 – Richard captioned them: "Heart sore to sell Le Pigeonnier in Provence after 30 Summers. Sleeps 7, pool, badminton, olive and fruit trees. Link in bio."

Sparking a major reaction from his 474k followers, many were quick to comment on the bittersweet news. "Our family holiday home in Provence was sold a few years ago too, children grow up, things change but the memories are always there," wrote one.

"30 summers of memories are stashed in the brain bank Richard, never to be taken," agreed another. Meanwhile, a third penned: "What a beautiful place and I'm sorry you are having to sell. It's hard letting go of places that hold so many good times and made you feel so at home."

Presumably, the property also holds plenty of precious memories from holidays with his late wife Joan Washington, and their daughter, Olivia. Richard is also a stepfather to Joan's son, Tom.

© Getty When Richard's not in Provence, he typically resides in The Cotswolds

Back in 2015, Richard told The Club that he had always returned to The south of France because "the combination of the climate, food and brocantes (flea markets) is irresistible." However, when he's not holidaying in Provence, Richard resides The Cotswolds.

Prior to that, the Loki star owned a Georgian Rectory in Petersham, Richmond. In a 2015 interview with The English Home, Richard revealed that it had been built in 1830 and featured a gorgeous walled garden.

Asked about the interiors at his former home, Richard replied: "Crammed to the gunnels sums it up. It's maximalist from top to bottom and everything sideways and in between.

"Every room is a different colour and is jam-packed with 'loot'. The drawing rooms have very high ceilings and long sash windows with shutters, wooden floors and a sense of space and intimacy. I find minimalism, fascistic, cold and utterly boring. Taupe walls, a single piece of stick furniture and four anorexic vases with a flower angled in each one is my idea of 'interiors-hell'."