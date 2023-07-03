Victoria Beckham reveals breathtaking feature at £12million Cotswolds home

Victoria Beckham enjoyed some quality time with her family over the weekend and shared photos of them "making memories" with her 30.9 million Instagram followers.

The fashion designer shared a series of photos alongside her husband David, her parents Tony and Jackie Adams, her sister Louise and her partner, and appeared to give a glimpse at a rarely-seen area of her Cotswolds home in the process.

The family posed in front of a beautiful country lake for their photos, which left fans speculating over whether it was the feature the Beckhams installed at their farmhouse retreat in 2021.

David and Victoria won approval to create a 4,170 square metres lake with an island in the middle within the grounds of their second home, on the condition that they planted hedgerows and trees to protect native birds and used special lights to help bats.

© Instagram Victoria Beckham previously shared a photo of her children in front of the lake

While construction went ahead on the huge water feature in late 2020 and early 2021 - despite concerns about flooding from some neighbours - David and Victoria have only given a couple of glimpses at their lake on social media, which is one of many impressive additions they have made to their converted farmhouse in recent years.

Additional features the couple have added include an orchard, an outdoor swimming pool and a beehive, where keen beekeeper David makes his own honey - some of which he previously gave to King Charles as a gift.

© Instagram David Beckham has a beehive at their Cotswolds home

The couple enlisted Chelsea Flower Show winner Marcus Barnett to create their two-tier 'fairytale' garden that makes the most of their two-acre estate while maintaining privacy and security for their family, and they clearly make the most of the incredible amenities they have within their estate when they stay there.

The Beckhams divide their time between the Cotswolds property, a luxurious Miami penthouse and a London townhouse. While their Holland Park home doesn't benefit from a garden as big as their country retreat, they still have relaxing outdoor space where photos previously revealed they had strung festoon lights from the trees and put up a teepee on the lawn where their children can play.