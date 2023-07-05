Dua Lipa set to install mega basement swimming pool in £6.75m London home

Turns out that the Barbie star’s flawless taste extends to interiors too

The term It-girl is often thrown about, but when it comes to Dua Lipa, the star is the true embodiment of the phrase. The 27-year-old recently received permission to install a mega indoor swimming pool in the basement of her £6.75 million London home, and we expect it to be a state-of-the-art investment.

According to the MailOnline, Dua bought the property back in 2017 aged 22 at the time. The North London residence is situated in the Borough of Camden and no doubt will reflect the singer’s cutting-edge tastes.

Dua submitted plans to build a luxury swimming pool, steam room, shower, changing room and relaxation zone on one side of the property and a cinema, studio waiting area and lobby on the other.

© Instagram The star is set to install a pool into her North London pad

She also hoped to demolish a rear extension and build a new one to create a family space with a green roof – which was initially opposed by the council and conservationists.

© Instagram We are bracing ourselves for all the stunning Versace bikini snaps

After several back and fourth conversations regarding concern about Dua cutting back on the property’s green spaces, her plans to revamp the lavish home have been approved.

© Instagram The singer is often spotted posing poolside

No doubt we shall be seeing many stunning swimwear shots from the star lounging by her swimming pool to-be. Just last week, the Brit-It broke the internet in a glittering pale pink bikini sourced from her latest collection with Versace during a photo shoot, BTS clips from which she shared via social media.

© Instagram When not jetting off across the globe, the star makes base in London's Camden borough

The iridescent set featured cheeky gold body chain detailing, a traditional halter-neck style, and a baby pink hue that tapped into the ongoing Barbiecore trend - sparked by Greta Gerwig’s upcoming film in which Dua stars as a mermaid.

© Instagram Her new home will also have a sauna and family lounge area

Dua wore her raven mane tied up into a swishy ponytail and clasped a coordinating handbag that oozed Y2K sentiment. A pair of the designer label’s iconic platform mules in a metallic pink shade elevated the look to new heights – literally.

Dua captioned the striking swimwear post: “Suns out huns out,” tagging photographer Tyrell Hampton in the comment.