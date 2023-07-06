Princess Lilibet is Princess Charlotte's double in adorable new photos

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex share two children, Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two, and we love seeing adorable updates as they grow up so quickly. In new pictures taken during 4th July celebrations, Prince Harry was seen with his daughter – and she looks just like her cousin Princess Charlotte.

In images obtained by the Daily Mail, the tot was in her father's arms, wearing an adorable floral blue dress with peter pan collar, knee-high white socks and bright red vintage-style shoes. Her gorgeous strawberry blonde hair was styled in pigtails, clearly her go-to look.

WATCH: Princess Lilibet crawls in the garden of her US home

We've previously seen Charlotte wearing a very similar dress when she was the same age. The family were on a trip to Warsaw, Poland when the little one was seen holding hands with her mother Princess Kate while sporting a blue floral dress, white socks and blue shoes with a strap over. She also had a sweet bow in her hair to match the hue of her dress.

Princess Charlotte has previously worn a similar look

Prince William and Princess Kate's three children often sport vintage-style clothes, a theme that runs through generations in the royal family, and Prince Harry has previously admitted he'd like to keep up the tradition too – despite calling it "bizarre".

In an ITV's documentary, Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy, he spoke about how his mother used to dress he and his brother.

The boys have laughed about the outfits they used to wear

"I genuinely think she got satisfaction out of dressing myself and William up in the most bizarre outfits – normally matching. It was weird shorts and little shiny shoes with the old clip on. Looking back at the photos it just makes me laugh and I think, 'How could you do that to us?'

LOOK: Prince Harry's sweet doting dad moment with Prince Archie he recreated with Princess Lilibet

"And funnily enough we got to the age when William would turn around and go, 'This is ridiculous, I'm the older brother. Why do I have to be dressed the same as him?' And I'm sort of thinking, 'Hang on a second, if you're going to dress differently, I'm not going to be the only person dressed like this. This is ridiculous!'"

© Instagram Misan Harriman took the official first birthday photos of Lilibet

However, he then added: "I like to think she had great fun dressing us up, I'm sure that wasn't it, but I sure as hell am going to dress my kids up the same way."

We saw Lilibet in another cutesy blue dress when she sat for her first birthday pictures in the grounds of Frogmore Cottage.

© Netflix The couple have now vacated Frogmore Cottage

The now-well-recognised picture was taken by close family friend Misan Harriman, who attended a casual, intimate backyard picnic at the property for Lilibet’s special day.

The royal couple have since given up the lease at their UK home, and even documented the bittersweet process of them packing up their bags. The family now live full-time in Montecito in a vast estate complete with pool, wine cellar and huge playground.