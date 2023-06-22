Janette Manrara captures magical moment on camera ahead of due date

Strictly Come Dancing star Janette, who is expecting her first child soon, has shared a beautiful video

Strictly Come Dancing star Janette Manrara, 39, is due to give birth to her first child soon, and while she and her husband Aljaz Skorjanec await the new arrival, Janette picked up her phone to film a magical moment from their new home.

The dancer recorded a video from one of their upstairs windows, revealing lots of cute bunny rabbits hopping around at sundown in the field behind their garden. She captioned the sweet clip: "At dusk, the bunnies come out to play [rabbit emoji]." How cute!

Watch the sweet video clip...

WATCH: Janette Manrara shares heartwarming video ahead of due date

In May, the former Strictly: It takes two host debuted their vast garden with another video clip shared to her followers.

"Always think of The Lion King when I see this view," penned the pregnant star, alongside a Lion King emoji, referring to the beautiful sunset between the broken clouds.

Below the captivating sky, Janette and Aljaz's garden could be admired, and it features a wooden fence around the perimeter and an expanse of pristine grass.

© Instagram The star is loving her new garden space

They moved into the property earlier this year, after relocating from London to leafy Cheshire.

LOOK: Strictly's Janette Manrara in tears as she shares adorable bump photo ahead of due date

The couple are now much closer to their friends, Strictly dancer Gorka Márquez and his fiancée, Gemma Atkinson, who live in Manchester and are expecting their second child any day now.

"It's something both of us have craved for a while," Aljaz told HELLO! about the move. "The pace of life in London is too fast and we couldn't see us functioning here as a family. It’s so green up north, it reminds me of Slovenia."

The dancer will soon welcome her first child

Janette has previously revealed a tiny glimpse into her little one's nursery. The star talked about the moment she saw the almost-finished room for the first time, describing it as "the most special room [she's] ever been in [her] life".

SEE: Janette Manrara sizzles in strappy black dress for sun-soaked outing ahead of due date

We can't wait to see more updates from their beautiful family home, especially when their little one makes an appearance.

© Getty The couple are over the moon with their pregnancy news after a while of trying

In an exclusive interview with HELLO! Janette revealed how she called her doctor before breaking the news to Aljaž. "I said, 'Oh my gosh, I think I'm pregnant, what do I do?' And she said, 'First of all, calm down and second of all, congratulations. What has Aljaž said?'

"And I said, 'I haven’t told him; he's in the living room!'" Finally, she handed her husband her positive pregnancy test. "We cried and hugged; it was quite a moment," she said.

See inside Janette and Aljaz's former London home

The stars filmed lots of content in their London home, including workouts in their modern lounge during the pandemic. Take a look around…

The couple's former living room was very modern

© Photo: Instagram Janette keeps her Strictly trophy at home along with other prized possessions