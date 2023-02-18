Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's idyllic pool at $14m home is picture perfect The Sussexes have a hotel-worthy home stateside

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's sprawling $14million (£11million) mansion never fails to amaze us. Snippets in their Netflix documentary revealed its vast kitchen and grand entranceway with stunning front door.

As well as a wine cellar and games room, did you know they also have an impressive pool?

We're sure the Sussexes' children Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana love the outdoor feature in the US sunshine.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's villa home, officially named the Chateau of Riven Rock, was listed on the rental platform Giggster for people to hire out for shoots and events and that gave royal fans a chance to see their outdoor space in all its glory.

While the listing includes images from before the royal couple moved in, it reveals more of their home than ever before – and we'd imagine they kept the amazing pool.

The Sussexes have an epic pool / Image: Giggster

It's lined with sun loungers and sun umbrellas and secluded by hedges. There are stone stairs leading up to the property and the exterior of the villa can be seen in the picture.

While the couple wouldn't have had a pool at their UK home of Frogmore Cottage, where they used to reside prior to their relocation across the pond, it is likely that Prince Harry himself learned to swim at the royal pool inside Buckingham Palace! Perhaps little Archie had a dip there too when the family were living in the UK.

Buckingham Palace also has a pool

The Sussexes have recently renewed the lease on their UK home, indicating that they could be spending more time visiting the royals in the future.

The couple's UK garden was showcased in a portrait of Lilibet

Their private garden at the cottage was revealed when the family shared a candid photograph of their daughter Lilibet on her first birthday. It features manicured grounds and a twee flowerbed – just as postcard-worthy as you'd imagine!

