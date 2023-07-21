King Charles' private home is so grand in rare photo inside the gates

His Majesty currently resides in Clarence House in London with his wife Queen Camilla

King Charles, 74, is yet to move into Buckingham Palace with his wife Queen Camilla, and is currently residing at his nearby home, Clarence House.

While we've seen inside the property many times as the royal couple often use it for events, a very rare unearthed photograph of the full façade, shot inside the gates, shows just how grand the property is!

Normally, the Grade I listed building is only pictured from the street, in front of the security walls and gate, but an image from around 1950 shows the entire house from the front, revealing the sheer scale of it.

The exterior has a large portico porch with decadent columns that stands in front of and above the door. The vast number of windows indicate the palatial size of the home

Charles and Camilla have lived in the same London home for almost 20 years, after they moved in in 2003.

Although the royals had their home revamped ahead of moving in, many of the rooms were kept just as they were when the Queen Mother resided there in homage to her.

The property has been closed to visitors since 2019, meaning the five grand rooms which are usually open to the public have been out of bounds for years.

Clarence House is usually photographed from outside the grounds

These are The Lancaster Room, The Morning Room, The Library, The Garden Room and The Dining Room.

The Garden Room is particularly special as two rooms were combined to make one show-stopping garden room with two large windows to make the most of the fabulous vistas. The room has regal red curtains and gilded details.

The Garden Room inside Clarence House

All five of these rooms are located on the ground floor of the property, and the upper levels are strictly private and do not get photographed.

When is King Charles moving into Buckingham Palace?

© Getty The King and Queen will move into Buckingham Palace in 2027

King Charles was crowned in May, and since then talk has been rife about when he will make the major move into the palace. But it wasn't until the palace's annual Sovereign Grant report was released, that officials also mentioned the monarch's future home plans, explaining that their majesties won't move into the grand palace until 2027.

The reason for the delay is because the historic property is undergoing a ten-year renovation project.

The relocation will take place when works on the royals' private apartments are completed in four years. The apartments are situated in the Palace's North Wing, which is not due to be finished until the end of the mammoth renovation process.