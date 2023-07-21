Prince Archie adorably clings to his father Prince Harry's legs in candid clip

We adore seeing Prince Harry's doting dad moments with his two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, and the royal couple's Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, gave us a chance to see family life up close.

Did you spot the adorable moment his son Archie clung onto his legs during a family football match?

The Duke of Sussex originally had Archie on his shoulders while he kicked the ball around, but after he let his son down on the grass, he instantly turned back to his knees. Watch the sweet moment…

WATCH: Prince Archie clings on to his dad Harry in sweet moment

Eagled-eyed viewers may notice that Meghan's mother Doria Ragland is also in the clip, joining in the sporting fun.

The amazing views from their private garden could also be admired in the candid clip.

It was, in fact, the garden that was one of the big selling points of the property for the couple, before they acquired it in 2020. Speaking to The Cut, Meghan Markle revealed: "One of the first things my husband saw when we walked around the house was those two palm trees. See how they’re connected at the bottom? He goes, 'My love, it's us'," the Duchess said.

The Duke is a hands-on dad

In another cute moment shown during the Netflix documentary, Harry was seen carrying Archie as a baby through a magical flower garden on their property.

© Giggster The couple have a pool at home

Elsewhere in their garden, the couple have an impressive swimming pool, a private pond and a vast playpark for the children to enjoy.

LOOK BACK: 10 of Prince George's milestone moments through the years

The interiors of the mansion were also revealed during the six-episode series. Fans were about to admire their massive kitchen and beautiful home office.

Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle no longer have a UK home

The Sussexes have given up their lease on Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, where they used to live with Archie for the first few months of his life. The home was formerly made up of five separate properties for those working on the estate, but it was converted into one five-bedroom home in 2019 before the royal couple moved in.

© PA Images The couple have moved out of Frogmore Cottage entirely

During their time at the property, they took photographs in the property's amazing kitchen and beautiful bathroom.

REVEALED: Rare photo of King Charles and Queen Camilla's personalised thrones sparks heartbreaking fan reaction

The couple were even pictured going through their belongings to move out, and now the ten-bedroom house is vacant, it is still unclear who may be moving in.

© Netflix The couple showed the packing up process

Rumours are swirling that Prince Andrew could be relocating there as King Charles would like him to leave Royal Lodge, but when probed on the big move, Sarah Ferguson said not to believe everything you read.