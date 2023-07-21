Stacey Solomon leaps into action to transform Pickle Cottage for ambitious party

Stacey Solomon, 33, has proved she's supermum once again, as she's just revealed plans to host son Leighton's entire school year at her private home, Pickle Cottage, for their special leavers' party.

The Loose Women presenter took to Instagram Stories to confess her ambitious plans, writing: "The year sixers didn't have anything planned for their last day. So a very last-minute party at Pickle Cottage for the whole year coming up! They deserve a good old send off and they've worked so far and next stop secondary. Not sure I'll pull it off."

The post included a video of the mum-of-five frantically jet-washing the patio, clearly preparing the outdoor pool area to host some of the fun.

The home she shares with her kids and husband Joe Swash is perfect for entertaining, and she even held her own wedding there last year.

Stacey and Joe completed their pool renovation at Pickle Cottage last summer

The family have a giant outdoor pool as well as plenty of outdoor space so it's likely the party will be an alfresco affair.

We can't wait to see how the party turns out – and we're sure Leighton will be delighted with his mum's efforts!

We all know Stacey goes the extra mile for her children, having once transformed her family bathroom into a beach for them to play.

Stacey is planning to have a whole school year at her home

The idea came after the star mistakenly ordered enough sand for an entire playground instead of her sandpit. She was showered with praise for being "the best mum ever," with one writing: "This is incredible!! (And completely mad) hope you all enjoyed it, super mum!" but others were very concerned about the mess.

One follower wrote: "Looking forward to seeing the tap to tidy on this," along with a laughing emoji. Another pleaded: "Please do a montage of you cleaning this up." And the star obliged with an amazing series of videos showing the step-by-step process of how she tackled the mountain of sand in her bathroom.

Who are Stacey Solomon's children?

Stacey is a devoted mother-of-five

Pickle Cottage is a very busy household with kids of all ages. The star has sons Zachary, 14, and Leighton, 10, from a former relationship and she shares son Rex, three, daughter Rose, one, and newborn daughter Belle with her husband Joe Swash. Joe also has a 16-year-old called Harry from a former relationship.

Stacey loves family days out

The family traveled to Abu Dhabi

How cute is this airport photo?