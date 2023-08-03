Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's romantic alfresco set-up unveiled in new home video

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reside in Montecito with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released a brand-new video, which has been filmed in their grand garden – and it looks more idyllic than ever.

The clip was to promote the Responsible Tech Youth Power Fund, which is supporting 26 companies around the US that work in the field of ethical tech.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seen sitting on a metal bench in their garden, while they surprised some of the youth talent involved by giving them an impromptu call. Watch...

WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear from their dreamy garden in latest video

The video was a chance for fans to admire the family's pristine garden complete with sprawling lawn and foliage-wrapped pillars.

They cosied up on a loveseat-style bench which features a gingham seat cushion and there is also a large grey cushion behind Meghan for extra comfort.

In the background, two tall palm trees make a statement on the skyline, two very significant trees that won the couple over when they viewed the property.

© RT Youth Power Fund The couple praised the individuals for their incredible work

"We did everything we could to get this house," Meghan told The Cut. "Because you walk in and go… Joy. And exhale. And calm. It's healing. You feel free." It was also two trees on site that won them over. "One of the first things my husband saw when we walked around the house was those two palm trees," Meghan revealed. "See how they're connected at the bottom? He goes, 'My love, it's us.' And now every day when Archie goes by us, he says, 'Hi, Momma. Hi, Papa'."

© Giggster The couple have an outdoor pool

Within the 7.38 acres of land there is also a family swimming pool, a chicken coop and a huge adventure playground ideal for the little ones to play on.

Their utopia garden features a few times in their Netflix documentary, eponymously named, Harry & Meghan, and it looked rather impressive.

© Netflix The family have an idyllic garden

There was one sweet moment when Harry carried his son Archie when he was a baby, showing him the abundant flowers blooming in their grounds.

Another family scene was captured when a pregnant Meghan set up an Easter egg hunt for her son Archie alongside husband Harry and her mother Doria Ragland.

The couple have a rustic kitchen-diner

The inside of their property is just as impressive – it has nine bedrooms and 16 bathrooms, as well as a separate guest house with two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Noteworthy features in the main house include a wine cellar, cinema room and cosy lounge.

The family like to spend time in their open-plan kitchen-diner, and during the documentary Prince Archie was seen there baking muffins.