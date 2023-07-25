Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle buying a new house?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reside in Montecito with their children Archie and Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a sprawling estate in Montecito, where they are raising their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, but rumours are swirling that the family are set to move. Here's everything we know…

There are reports suggesting that Malibu is a location where the Sussexes are considering buying a house, but nothing has been confirmed by the couple.

Malibu is a coastal city that is around a 40-minute drive to Hollywood, and around one hour 40 minutes from their existing home.

Will Prince Harry and Meghan keep their Montecito home?

The couple live in the US now

If the couple do decide to take the plunge, opting for a Malibu home, will they relocate or retain their Montecito home? It's likely they may wish to keep their family home as a secluded base away from the glare of the media, and, of course, Archie currently goes to school in the nearby area.

However, it may require the couple to take out a second mortgage because in Harry's book Spare he touched on how the couple paid for their existing mansion, writing: "So we pulled together a down-payment, took out a mortgage and in July 2020 we moved in."

What have Prince Harry and Meghan said about their Montecito home?

The couple sat in their kitchen-diner during their Netflix show

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's villa home, officially named the Chateau of Riven Rock is truly stunning and it won them over instantly.

"We did everything we could to get this house," Meghan told The Cut. "Because you walk in and go… Joy. And exhale. And calm. It's healing. You feel free." It was also two trees on site that won them over. "One of the first things my husband saw when we walked around the house was those two palm trees," Meghan revealed. "See how they're connected at the bottom? He goes, 'My love, it's us.' And now every day when Archie goes by us, he says, 'Hi, Momma. Hi, Papa'."

© netflix Prince Harry and Meghan have settled in the US

The estate spans a whopping 7.38 acres with a large family pool outside that's lined with sun loungers and an epic playpark for the children.

The Sussexes' Netflix docuseries was a chance for their fans to see inside their amazing property as they shared a range of sweet family clips from their wholesome home life.

© Giggster The pool at their mansion is idyllic

Prince Harry proudly took newborn Lilibet for a walk around their vast estate grounds in a video shared on the show. He was seen pushing the pram up the hill while wearing a casual shorts and T-shirt combo.

Another clip showed Prince Archie describing the "beautiful" view from their lovely estate.

The beautiful sunset at Harry and Meghan's home

The camera pans across the vistas when the burning sunset is shining through over the hill, and the two iconic palm trees are in full view.

Princess Lilibet also got airtime during the show, and we adored a cute video taken when she was a newborn, where she was seen pulling a variety of faces to her mother Meghan as she led on her father's chest.