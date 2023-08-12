Christina Hall shares heartfelt family update as parents remain in Maui amid devastating wildfires

The Christina on the Coast star has shared a heartfelt message to her Instagram following

Christina Hall, 40, has revealed that her parents remain in Maui amid the tragic wildfires, but she has declared "they are okay" as she reshared their devastating Facebook post.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Christina on the Coast star reposted her parents' tragic recall of events, alongside her own heartfelt message with "thoughts and prayers".

WATCH: Christina Hall shares relatable video with kids

The original post from her parents read: "We have relocated to Kihei. We are safe, have electricity and a place to stay. While in Lahaina area, we didn't have electricity, internet, tv and only very limited cell service. Didn't realize the extent of the devastation until this morning when I could see a bit of internet.

"The whole area of Lahaina Town is gone. People from hotel areas are lined up by the hundreds to get on the buses that are transporting them to the airport. There is no electricity in the Lahaina area, stores and restaurants are closed. So many people have lost their homes. It took us a couple tries to get road access out. We made it. It is such a tragedy."

The star shared an update from her parents

There were photos of the devastation alongside the account and Christina then added: "My parents are currently in Maui, I'm grateful they are ok. Maui is my favorite place on the planet. I've been going to Lahaina every year since I was a child. What's happened there is beyond devastating. My thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by these horrific fires."

Buildings have been burnt to the ground during the tragedy and people have lost their lives too.

Many A-listers have been sharing their own heartfelt pleas online, asking fans to donate aid if they can, to help during the disaster.

© Instagram Jeremy Renner shares his support for the residents of Hawaii amid wildfires in Maui

There are also many celebrities with real estate in the area that could be affected, and these include the likes of Oprah Winfrey and Jeff Bezos.

© Getty Oprah owns a property in Maui

On Friday, Christina shared more family news, revealing her son Brayden may be following in her footsteps.

The interiors pro wrote: "My sweet little helper. He's seen hundreds of houses and has some amazing ideas when it comes to Renovations. Maybe he will be a builder or architect..."

Christina Hall's son Brayden is taking after his famous mother

The comment was written on top of a smiling snap with her son and her husband, Joshua Hall.

CUTE: Prince Harry's sweet gesture for Archie and Lilibet while away from home revealed

Christina shares Brayden, along with 12-year-old Taylor, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa.

The TV star is also mom to three-year-old son Hudson, who she shares with ex-husband Ant Anstead.