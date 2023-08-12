Mark Wright shares update on £3.5m mansion with Michelle Keegan after unexpected delay

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's renovations on their £3.5 million Essex mansion are almost complete – despite some unexpected setbacks.

The couple has been working hard for years to create their dream home, and on Friday, Mark revealed that they are that much closer to having the garden – and swimming pool – of their dreams, despite the unpredictable weather causing some setbacks.

© Getty The couple have created their dream home together

Taking to the couple's home Instagram account, Mark showed off the sprawling garden and the almost-completed pool, which can finally be tiled after the recent rain caused a delay.

He explained: "Cos of the constant rain, the grass is doing exceptionally well, but it means the pool had to come to a halt because we couldn't obviously tile – they wouldn't stick while it was full up on water. There was like two inches of water. We have drained it all out today."

Filming workmen tiling the deep top step of the pool, Mark explained that there is a specific reason behind their design choice. "The reason why we have done a big deep top step is because it's almost like a little kids pool... Dogs, the kids can paddle around in it, and we can sit on top of here... Love the design."

© Instagram The swimming pool is finally being tiled after rain delay

Their garden has been a true passion project and fans have loved seeing it come together on their home Instagram account. Back in June, Mark shared a video of the moment the two halves of the pool were painstakingly craned in, which you can watch below.

WATCH: Hold your breath as you watch Mark Wright's pool being installed

Once complete, their outdoor pool area will be a space akin to any five-star hotel or villa. The render plans show it having in-water loungers as well as other loungers around the perimeter. There is also a Balinese-style day bed making it look so high-end.

Earlier this month, Mark shared another garden update as he expressed his excitement over the grass beginning to grow. The space around what will be their glorious outdoor pool started as a brown expanse and now it is starting to look luscious with blades of green grass coming through the soil.

© Instagram The couple has added a deep step to act as a kids' pool

"I can't tell you how much of a buzz this is… Most exciting day I've had in six weeks," he said as he showcased the outdoor space to his 566,000 followers. The couple will hopefully have their outdoor pool set up in the coming weeks, to really complete their outdoor space.

When they initially shared their pool plans, they said: "Our garden means the world to us, and we love the outdoors. Absolutely blown away and cannot wait to see it come to life!"

© Instagram The grass is finally looking lush in the couple's spacious garden

Inside, the wonder continues as Michelle and Mark have carefully planned an immaculate home with luxurious features and beautiful furnishings. The pair love neutral colour schemes and they have been elevated with lots of marble and gold.

Other grand amenities include a gym with Parquet flooring, Georgian-style windows and state-of-the-art machines. There is also a cosy cinema room, a chic dining area and a party space complete with a bespoke bar.