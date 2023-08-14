Helen Skelton enjoys family time in sprawling garden amid tearful career news

Helen Skelton has been open and honest about the "juggle" of life with three children, Ernie, eight, Louis, six, and Elsie, one, and a successful presenting career, and that's led to her stepping down from her BBC Radio 5 Live show.

The Countryfile star has admitted she made the tough choice to spend more time with her family, and it looks like she was doing just that ahead of the announcement being made…

Helen shared a garden photo to her Instagram feed, showing her two boys with a friend enjoying a water sprinkler and makeshift slide in the vast outdoor space at her mum and dad's farm, where Helen currently lives with her children.

The garden features a pristine lawn with a goal post located at one end and a fence around the perimeter. The property's outdoor space isn't overlooked at all, with just beautiful trees in the neighbouring area.

"Three seasons in 24 hours.… Not done with summer yet. #summertime #schoolholidays #sunshine," the star captioned the post, and many took to the comments section to commend Helen's traditional parenting – allowing her kids to enjoy the great outdoors.

"Glad to see they are outdoors having fun. Keep clinging to the sunshine dream," penned one, and another agreed, commenting: "Love to see the children out playing, mine loved the outside."

Helen is co-parenting her kids with her ex Richie Myler after splitting from him in 2022. In an Instagram Story, Helen announced the shock news to fans, writing: "Very sad to say Richie and I are no longer a couple.

"He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children."

Speaking to The Telegraph, Helen opened up about her 100-mile relocation back to her parents' farm after she split from Richie.

When quizzed on how life has been at her family home, she said: "You know how they say it takes a village? Well, I am literally in my childhood Cumbrian village with all my school friends, and so everyone just kind of mucks in together."

Revealing what an average morning looks like for Helen, she revealed: "I can get up in my pyjamas, pull my boots on, pull my dad's coat on, walk across the fields with the dog and what a joyous way to start the day."

Now Helen can look forward to much more time in the fresh air of Cumbria instead of commuting for her radio show commitments.