A Place in the Sun's Jonnie Irwin 'so stoked' over big living room transformation with wife Jessica

A Place in the Sun star Jonnie Irwin has chosen to make a big change to his family home in Newcastle in the lead-up to Christmas.

With the weather getting cooler, the Escape to the Country presenter – who is living with terminal cancer – has decided to invest in a new fireplace, which will keep himself, his wife Jessica and their three sons, Rex, three, and twins Rafa and Cormac, two, cosy and warm over winter.

WATCH: Jonnie Irwin gives a tour inside his living room transformation

The fireplace will be the focal point in his living room, alongside a series of new built-in cabinets. Sharing a video of the transformation in progress, Jonnie explained he is "so stoked" about the building works.

"Exciting day today!" Jonnie said as he walked through his house, which had been covered with blue plastic covers to protect the wooden floors. As he walked into the living room, which is decorated with green walls, a large cream corner sofa and a wall-mounted TV.

The TV star shared a peek at his Halloween home makeover

Pointing the camera towards a new log burner, he continued: "They are putting in that, and I am so stoked! I love a fire. The cabinets are made. Bit of decorating to be done but this room is really taking shape." One floor-to-ceiling cabinet to the right of the chimney breast had open shelving where the family can display pictures and ornaments, while the TV unit offers extra storage.

Jonnie turned the camera around to show the window into the conservatory, which featured children's toys on a blue and white carpet, exposed brick walls and a row of logs along the windowsill.

"And then hopefully, I can burn that wood supply that I've been drying out for the past month or so. Happy boy today," he finished.

Jonnie shares his Newcastle home with his wife and their three children

The latest peek inside his home comes after the presenter shared a look at his Halloween house makeover in October.

Jonnie and his family previously lived in Hertfordshire, but he explained the reason for their relocation during an interview with HELLO!.

"Maybe it was part of a very intelligent masterplan. The idea was to extend our family home, so we got planning permission. So we moved single-handedly in lockdown. I filled the van up and we came here, and just got bedded into the house before the twins were born," he said.

"Since being up here we realise how great it is to have family and friends close by. They’ve all waded in and helped and never made it feel like they were doing us a favour. We’ll look to buy in the new year," Jonnie added. It's unknown if Jonnie owns the property in the Halloween video or if they're renting at present.

