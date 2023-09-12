See Gisele Bündchen's sprawling $9 million equestrian estate complete with soccer pitch and pool

Gisele Bündchen is no stranger to luxury, and she's just added a new gem to the 43-year-old’s expanding collection of real estate properties.

A sprawling $9.1 million equestrian estate in southern Florida's Southwest Ranches development is Gisele's most recent acquisition.

This majestic estate, nestled within 7.5 acres of pristine land, is an epitome of luxury and comfort, boasting two horse rings, a soccer pitch, and a pool. Chad Bishop and Saddy Abaunza Delgado, representing ONE Sotheby’s International Realty, held the exclusive listing.

Speaking of this luxurious property, Chad mentioned to the Wall Street Journal: "Bündchen’s new piece of paradise is set to become a haven for animals. Plans are in place for horses, chickens, and other farm animals to thrive in their natural habitat."

© TopTenRealEstateDeals.com Gisele's sprawling real estate is impressive

He added, emphasizing the essence of the property, "It’s going to be a real animal-friendly property, that’s for sure."

The Southwest Ranches community is celebrated for its vast expanses of land and magnificent estates. Saddy highlighted this, stating: "You won’t find anything of this magnitude with this much space in Miami."

The newly acquired home provides a lavish 5,200 square feet of living area and comprises nine bedrooms. This count includes spaces in the main house and an adjoining 10-stall barn, which also has guest quarters.

© TopTenRealEstateDeals.com The property features a huge outdoor kitchen

Although Gisele has maintained discretion regarding this latest addition to her real estate portfolio, Laura Valente from Global Luxury Realty LLC has been credited for representing her in this significant purchase.

This isn't the only recent real estate endeavor for the Brazilian beauty. Reports from November 2022 indicate a secretive purchase of an $11.5 million Miami estate in Surfside, right across from her ex-husband Tom Brady’s Indian Creek residence.

This particular property provides a breathtaking 92 feet of waterfront view. Interestingly, the sellers, Bay Drive BJ Partners LLC, encountered a slight setback as they had previously procured the property for $11.8 million just months prior.

© TopTenRealEstateDeals.com The modern home has magnificent features

Joel Lusky from The Brokerage South Florida Real Estate represented the seller, while Vanessa Frank from One Sotheby’s International Realty stood by Gisele during the transaction.

Gisele's investment instincts were evident earlier in 2022 when she bought a quaint non-waterfront home at 8850 Emerson Avenue in Surfside for $1.3 million through an LLC.

© TopTenRealEstateDeals.com Gisele purchased the property for just over $9 million

This acquisition potentially introduced her to Vanessa Frank, the listing agent for this particular property. This charming three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom house, originally built in 1940, has since been renovated and is positioned on a 0.1-acre lot.

Rewinding the clocks to late 2020, Gisele and Tom Brady jointly made a significant real estate splash by securing a lot at 26 Indian Creek Island Road for a whopping $17 million, facilitated via an LLC supervised by Fontainebleau Development executives.

© TopTenRealEstateDeals.com The home has a tennis court, horse stables, pool and soccer pitch

Following their purchase, the duo decided to replace the existing house with a newly constructed mansion. Although the pair began this project together, Tom has taken the reins post their divorce, as per the records.

The two, despite their divorce on October 28, have chosen to share joint custody of their beloved children, Benjamin and Vivian.