Tom Brady's lavish new home plans post Gisele Bundchen split revealed

Bachelor Tom Brady has grand house plans for his new life as rumours swirl about romance with Irina Shayk

It's been all change for Tom Brady, 46 in the past year, divorcing from his wife Gisele Bundchen in October 2022 and retiring from NFL earlier in 2023.

There are rumors that the sporting superstar has moved on from his ex with Irina Shayk, and now it's been revealed he has major home plans too.

WATCH: Tom Brady's surprise Birmingham City news

The Daily Mail have revealed that Tom has grand plans to contrast his own home in Los Angeles to start afresh.

The house, located in the Brentwood neighborhood, is currently under construction, and the star has been spotted visiting the building site.

© Photo: Getty Images Tom retired this year

The master bedroom is planned to have access to a beautiful terrace, and in-keeping with his hobbies will also have a football table inside and a home gym for private workouts.

Photographs obtained by the Daily Mail also reveal that the garden will have a stunning pool.

It is believed the house has been undergoing work since 2020, but we're sure Tom is looking forward to the day it's finished.



Where is Tom Brady currently living?

Tom Brady is building a home in LA

It is believed the star is renting a property nearby to the place he will build his dream home.

However, it's looking like Tom could be spending more time in the UK in the upcoming months as he surprised everyone when he announced his connection to Birmingham City football club.

LOOK: Every time Irina Shayk and Gisele Bündchen's modelling careers have overlapped

MORE: Tom Brady's ex Bridget Moynahan gives rare insight into life with their 15-year-old son

He has become a minority owner of the Championship team after he "entered a partnership" with Blues' new owners Knighthead Capital Management LLC. He will also be chairman of a new advisory board at their home ground, St Andrew's.

What happened to Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's marriage?

© Photo: Getty Images Tom and Gisele divorced last year

Tom was in a 13 year long marriage with the model Gisele Bundchen. The pair, who met on a blind date in late 2006 and married in February 2009, share two children together: a son, Benjamin Rein, who was born in December 2009; and daughter, Vivian Lake, who was born in December 2012.

The pair finalised their divorce in October 2022. This development was announced via an Instagram story on which Tom posted the statement: "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."