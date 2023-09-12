Dick and Angel Strawbridge may be famed for their iconic home, Chateau de La Motte Husson, and subsequent TV show, Escape to the Chateau, but the stars are set to leave their abode behind next month.

The couple will be heading away on tour once again, and the dates have been listed on their Instagram Stories in an exciting post.

WATCH: Dick and Angel film inside Chateau home

The UK leg of their tour includes destinations such as Cardiff, Bath, Glasgow, Newcastle and Birmingham. They will commence at the Cliffs Pavillion in Southend on 6 October and end on 17 November at the Brighton Dome. This means they will be away from home for almost two months!

The family are jetting off on tour

Their website includes a statement from the couple about their upcoming tour, and it reads: "Touring with Arthur, Dorothy, Papi & Grandma has been such a joy, and we can’t wait to return to the UK to share tales of our adventures, challenges, and the successes of building and living our Chateau dream.

"There is only so much of our story that can be told on the telly, and as life at the Chateau continues to evolve, we will share an insight into what it takes to build a forever home. Expect an interactive evening of fun, games, myth-busting, plenty of stories, and experience the Chateau like never before. We simply can’t wait, and this time we get to hug you after!”

It is unknown who will be looking after the chateau while they are away, but as it's a wedding venue, it is likely there will be employees on hand.

As well as departing for tour, October is an exciting time for the family as their latest book The Chateau: Forever Home which goes on sale on Thursday 26 October.

On the 22 and 23 October, they will be present for book launches in Bristol and London retrospectively, and these will be their first ever in-person events for one of their books thanks to the pandemic.

MORE: Angel Strawbridge details heartwarming 'quality time' with daughter Dorothy in sweet post

When will Dick and Angel Strawbridge return to TV?

© Instagram Angel and Dick Strawbridge posing in front of Chateau de la Motte Husson

Many fans are missing Dick and Angel after their hit show came to an end and want to know when they'll be back on screen. Dick and Angel were due to return to TV in a new spin-off series, titled Escape to the Chateau: Secret France, later this year. However, now that the stars have been dropped by Channel 4, it's likely that they won't be back on our screens in the coming months.