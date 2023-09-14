Angel and Dick Strawbridge reveal rarely-seen room at Chateau with adorable snap of two children

Angel and Dick Strawbridge just gave fans a fresh glimpse of their home, the Château de la Motte-Husson in France. Boasting 45 rooms, a moat, and 12 acres of land, it would be easy to get lost in the 19th-century property!

With so much space at their disposal, the Escape to the Chateau stars have spent plenty of time creating the most epic library, and after seeing it on Instagram, fans are in love. Sharing a new photo of Dick as he read aloud to his children, Arthur and Dorothy, besides shelves of beautifully bound books, the couple also penned an update about their Forever Home Giveaway.

Among the comments, however, fans were more taken with the sweet bond between Dick and his children. "I don't know what book Dick was reading but both Arthur and Dorothy are enthralled," wrote one.

"Such a lovely family!" added another. Meanwhile, a third penned: "He is such a great dad. I have been watching this show since [the] first episodes. Great family, good luck with everything in the future, you always made me smile so thank you."

Dorothy and Arthur are incredibly close to their parents, and they're always happy to help their parents with DIY projects. During an episode of Escape to the Chateau, the duo were on hand to stock the library, although the cheeky pair had an ulterior motive. Click the video below to see what they were up to…

WATCH: Escape to the Chateau's Dick and Angel Strawbridge reveal their new library

Back in March, Angel Strawbridge spoke exclusively to HELLO! about motherhood, and she revealed some of the values and lessons that she and Dick hope to instill in their children.

"Like most parents, we want them to have the best start in life with good values, a positive outlook and for them to see the world as a place full of adventure and opportunity," she said.

"The best way for them to learn is on the job, so we try and include them in all sorts of projects from crafting, cooking, and gardening. They love it – kids are like sponges and absorb all the experiences you give them…"

© @ the_chateau_tv/Instagram Angel and Dick love to get their children involved with projects like crafting, cooking, and gardening

Asked about the importance of educating her children on certain social issues, Angel added: "We encourage both of our children to respect others, to be open minded, and teach them that we are all equal so that any dream they have can be achieved with hard work and application."

For Angel, her biggest success in life is her children. "Without a doubt, it is our children, Arthur and Dorothy," she told HELLO!

© @the_chateau_tv Dick Strawbridge with his children, Arthur and Dorothy

"My path was always driven by business and that defined a large part of me. But when I fell pregnant with Arthur, Dick and I knew that I would want to create a world where we worked from home so that we could be around the children every day. This has worked, and seeing Arthur and Dorothy happy, open, generous and kind makes our hearts sing (said the biased mummy!)"