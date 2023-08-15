Escape to the Chateau star Angel Strawbridge talks 'resetting' in new Instagram post

Angel Strawbridge has spoken about the power of "resetting" in a new Instagram post. Sharing a photo of one of the guest rooms at her iconic home – the Chateau de La Motte Husson in France – the TV star wrote: "We love spending Sundays resetting our homes and preparing for the week ahead. #sundayreset #maximalisthome #cottagecore".

Sparking a reaction from fans, many were quick to comment on Angel's vibrant decor. "Beautiful, I really love your creativity," wrote one. "Your mixes of colours and materials are always magical!" added another. Meanwhile, a third penned: "So miss watching you all on TV".

Earlier this month, Angel and her husband Dick Strawbridge confirmed that they're in "full holiday mode" now that their children – Arthur and Dorothy – are on their summer break from school.

© Instagram The Strawbridges are in "full holiday mode" as they spend the summer at their home in France

The family have been enjoying some quality time together at their 19th-century abode, which has provided some breathing space after a turbulent few months.

While fans of the Strawbridges were hoping to watch their new show, Escape to the Chateau: Secret France this year, it appears that the travel series has been put on hold following the family's fallout with Channel 4.

© Channel 4 Fans have been asking when Angel and Dick will return to our screens

The four-episode spin-off show, which was set to follow the family as they journey around the European country, was scheduled to be released in 2023. But considering that Channel 4 commissioned the show in the first place, it's likely that it won't air after all.

Back in May, it was confirmed that the broadcaster had officially cut ties with Dick and Angel. According to Deadline, the decision was made following an independent investigation into the couple's conduct on the show. It was reported that concerns were initially raised by Two Rivers Media – the production company behind the Escape to the Chateau franchise.

© Rex In May, Channel 4 terminated its relationship with Angel and Dick

It also stated that the couple had been clashing with producers, with an independent HR professional conducting an investigation that included interviewing producers and crew members.

By late May, Angel was involved in another headline-hitting story after an audio recording where she could be heard using offensive language to a crew member was leaked to the media. The Strawbridges responded by releasing a statement on Instagram. "It was a Strawbridge Family decision early last year to conclude Escape To The Chateau," the couple explained.

"We know there are lots of stories in the press right now. It's not worth us even trying to comment or give context, because anything can be made into a good headline. We understand. There are two sides to every story and from the incredible support we have received, most of you know that.

Dick and Angel have since addressed their fallout with Channel 4 in a statement on Instagram

"We are proud of who we are, and we feel we must do what we believe to be correct, that is in fact what kept Escape to the Chateau unique, and whilst we have indeed parted ways with Channel 4, we are hugely grateful to them and their teams for their support and creativity over the years. The future truly could not look more exciting and we thank you for your continued love and support."