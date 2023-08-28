Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Joanna Gaines' son Crew, 5, takes on daunting challenge in impressive home video
Joanna Gaines' son Crew, 5, takes on daunting challenge in impressive home video

The Magnolia Network founder shares five kids with her husband Chip Gaines

Joanna Gaines at Build Studio
Beatriz Colon
Beatriz ColonOnline News WriterNew York

Joanna Gaines is a doting mom to her five children, and though she shares special similarities with each of them, when it comes to work around the house, her youngest Crew is her go-to little man!

The former HGTV star, who has been married to husband Chip Gaines since 2003, has welcomed kids Drake, 18, Ella Rose, 16, Duke, 14, Emmie Kay, 12, and Crew, five.

Of all of them, it appears the youngest takes the most after his parents' home improvement skills, and is always up for a gardening challenge with his mom.

WATCH: Magnolia Network's Joanna Gaines reveals incredible transformation in amazing new video

Joanna has often shared clips highlighting Crew's green thumb on Instagram, but her latest post might take the cake as his most impressive skill yet.

In a new video shared over the weekend, the Magnolia Network founder is seen suited up in a full beekeeper outfit, ready to harvest some honey.

However, she didn't take on the bees all by herself, and in the video montage, she included a clip of little Crew also suited up in a white jacket and protective mesh hat, paired of course with jeans and cowboy boots as he headed off to the bee farm with his mom.

In subsequent videos, Crew appears completely unafraid of the bees swarming the area, and expertly handled the panels full of honeycomb.

Hard work (and bravery!) paid off, and his mom then shared a clip of him resting by a tree with his beekeeper suit already off, and later another one where he enjoyed a spoonful of delicious fresh honey.

Still from a video shared by Joanna Gaines on Instagram August 2023 where she and her son Crew are wearing beekeeper suits, as they harvest honey in their farm.© Instagram
Crew appears to be an expert at honey harvesting!

Their honey harvest was quite bountiful, and Joanna also shared an impressive photo of countless jars of golden honey all sealed up and stacked on her kitchen counter.

"Honey Harvest on the farm 8/26," she wrote in her caption, adding: "Grateful for the ten gallons of beautiful, golden honey!"

Still from a video shared by Joanna Gaines on Instagram August 2023 where her son Crew is resting against a tree after harvesting honey from their bee farm with his mom© Instagram
The five-year-old later got some well-deserved rest under the shade

"Well done, you amazing little bees," she aptly noted, and capped off the post with a bee and honey pot emoji.

Still from a video shared by Joanna Gaines on Instagram August 2023 which pictures a stack of jars of honey on her kitchen counter, after harvesting it from her bee farm with her son Crew. © Instagram
Joanna and Chip's harvest produced impressive amounts of honey

Joanna and her husband live in Waco, Texas, from where they have run their home renovation empire for the past 20 years.

While her youngest four kids still live at home with them, their firstborn, Drake, graduated from high school earlier this summer, and is officially starting his first year of college in the fall.

