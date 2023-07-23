Joanna Gaines has opened the doors into her family life in a rare home video posted on social media over the weekend.

The Fixer Upper star took to Instagram to share footage of her youngest son Crew, five, exploring their vast garden at home in Texas, after being away for several days.

Joanna remarked in the caption that a lot of changes had happened in just a few days, as Crew excitedly ran around observing it all - including the fresh fruit growing and plants coming to life - which can be seen in the footage below.

VIDEO: See inside Joanna Gaines' huge garden - featuring son Crew

The garden is huge and resembles a national park, and is the ideal place for Crew to run around and explore during his young years.

In the caption, Joanna wrote: "My favorite thing to do when we get home from a trip is check the garden with Crew. So many changes in just a week. Butterflies dancing and apples and tomatoes growing!"

© Joanna Gaines on Instagram Joanna Gaines' youngest son Crew loves spending time in the garden

Joanna and husband Chip's home is 1,700 square foot and sits on 40 acres in Crawford, Texas, a suburb of Waco. The couple are doting parents to five children who have been raised in the beautiful home.

Along with youngest son Crew, they are also parents to sons Duke, 17, and Drake, 15, as well as daughters Ella, 16, and Emmie, 14.

© Joanna Gaines on Instagram The family together in the garden for an evening picnic

Last month, Joanna shared a rare glimpse inside the family home showing her sons all focused on individual puzzles, along with their father who was partaking in a puzzle with his oldest son.

Their home is just as impressive as their garden, boasting lots of natural light and stylish decor, including plenty of art deco furniture and house plants.

Joanna and Chip Gaines share five children

While they are relatively private, Joanna and Chip do like to share milestone family moments with their fans on social media.

Recently, these have included Crew's fifth birthday in June, as well as Drake's high school graduation in May. The couple also marked theri wedding anniversary on May 31st, which saw them both pay tribute to each other online.

Meanwhile back in April, Chip, 48, penned an essay about his relationship with Joanna, who is also his business partner. In the April issue of Magnolia Journal, he wrote: "Twenty years ago this May, I married the love of my life.

© Instagram Joanna and Chip's youngest son Crew often features in sweet social media posts

"Twenty years. It doesn't even make sense. Just yesterday, I was on one knee in a jewelry store outside Archer City, Texas, asking Jo to marry me.

"Just yesterday, she told me she was pregnant for the first time. Just yesterday, we walked into a run-down house we could barely afford, but it didn't matter because it was ours and we were going to make it the best home in the world. "All the old folks in our lives warned us that these years with young kids and big dreams would go by fast. That one day we’d look back and wonder where the time went. They were right."

© Anna Moneymaker Joanna and Chip are couple goals!

"Marriage is interesting that way," he continued. "Whatever I go through, Jo goes through. And whatever she goes through, I go through.

"Life has done us plenty of favors and showed us things we've been beyond blessed to see. We've also had some hard times – some the world knows about, and plenty it doesn't."

