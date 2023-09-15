Inside Phil Spencer's idyllic £3.3m home with rarely seen wife Fiona and children

Love it or List It presenter Phil Spencer has his own impressive property

Phil Spencer has put on a brave face as he returns to work alongside co-star Kirstie Allsopp after the tragic death of his parents. Watch the video below...

While he's often all around the country filming programmes such as Location, Location, Location, the star calls Hampshire his home.

The Love it or List It presenter resides in Froyle, East Hampshire with his wife Fiona and their two sons Ben and Jake.

The family relocated from their six-bedroom family home in London in 2015, swapping their £3.6 million pad for a £3.3 million home in the countryside.

Speaking to The Mirror, Phil explained the move was for a "change of life" after 25 years of residing in London.

The star moved his family to the countryside

He told the publication: "I've loved living in SW London for last 25 years, but have moved to Hampshire for a change of life - children getting older and changing schools etc.

"I was born and bred in countryside so excited about having space, nature & greenery around us. Two ponies and six chickens have already joined the family!"

The Daily Mail reports that the property boasts ten acres of land, a tennis court, gym, cinema and games room. Take a look at the glimpses we've seen inside…

Phil Spencer's bedroom

The presenter has chic interiors

While Phil tends to not share too many looks inside his private family home, he did recently showcase his bedroom in order to commend the amazing beds from @buttonandsprung. The TV star wrote: "Having just bought new beds for all family from the excellent team @buttonandsprung I reckon I've enjoyed the best weeks sleep I've ever ever had. What a difference a decent bed and 8 hours of sleep can make to a day!! Seriously comfortable. Should have done it years ago. Thanks to all at Button and Sprung for great beds and great service."

As well as the beautiful bed, the rest of the room is perfectly designed with cream carpets and an off-white panneled wall. Highlights of the room include the stylish cushions which match the artwork and the statement rattan hanging lights. Dreamy!

Phil Spencer's gym

The TV presenter has a home gym

Keen to keep fit, Phil has his very own gym inside his property and one day he took to Instagram to show it off. "Awesome session on my Versa Climber this morning!" he wrote in August, sharing a snap of a room filled with gym equipment. The space features practical wooden floors and there is an entire wall of mirrors so Phil can perfect his form.

Phil Spencer's garden

The family have a vast outdoor space

Moving to the countryside comes with its many benefits including lots of idyllic land and the star certainly makes the most of his outdoor space. Phil has had large flowerbeds added to his garden, made from wooden sleepers. They were a new addition in 2021, when Phil took to Instagram to write: "Very pleased with my smart new veg beds. #Spring is nearly here!! Fingers crossed for a summer of homegrown bounty for the Spencer family."