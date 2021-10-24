Bruno Tonioli shares glimpse inside LA home as he makes exciting announcement The professional dancer is a judge on Dancing with the Stars and Strictly Come Dancing

Bruno Tonioli has a legion of fans both sides of the pond and has been missed on Strictly Come Dancing in the UK this year.

MORE: Bruno Tonioli suffers incident on DWTS alongside fellow judges

However, on Thursday, the TV star made a virtual appearance from his living room on BBC One's The One Show, where he announced some exciting news.

Bruno was seen sitting on a grey sofa in the stylish living space, which had a grey-and-white color theme, and a splash of pink on the walls in the form of three framed rose petal prints.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Carrie Ann Inaba addresses DWTS judges' harsh critiques

The 65-year-old exclusively reveled some good news to host Harry Judd, who told the judge: "You are being missed, but tonight we can exclusively reveal some very good news."

MORE: Bruno Tonioli looks 'frightening' in must-see photo

MORE: Bruno Tonioli's latest change to job left him 'frustrated' and 'sad'

Bruno revealed: "Well, I am going to come back, and I am going to be doing the tour! I can't wait to come and see the tour."

He added to Harry, who was a former celebrity contestant on Strictly: "You've done the tour, Harry. It's amazing. You get such a rush of adrenaline."

Bruno Tonioli gave a glimpse inside his stylish living room in LA

Harry then asked Bruno to give his verdict on this year's Strictly stars, but he was unable to do so as the show is difficult to watch in the United States.

MORE: Brian Austin Green's incredible act of bravery leaves his co-stars in awe

MORE: Bruno Tonioli leaves fans saddened by latest appearance on DWTS

"I'm in LA, we don't have BBC One here, I follow it online," Bruno explained. "It would be very inappropriate for me to make any comments."

The star is a popular judge on Dancing with the Stars

He added: "They're doing a fantastic job, they're still producing the most beautiful numbers, the judges are doing a great job. It would be very inappropriate to say more."

MORE: Derek Hough makes candid comment about engagement plans to Hayley Erbert

READ: Len Goodman divides fans with DWTS decision that ends in tears

While Bruno is missed on Strictly, Dancing with the Stars viewers are very much enjoying his weekly appearances on the ABC dance show.

Bruno is set to reunite with his Strictly judges on the 2022 tour

Bruno will next be seen on Monday's Halloween special, where he will be dressed up alongside his fellow judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and former Strictly head judge Len Goodman.

MORE: Carrie Ann Inaba looks unrecognisable in DWTS throwback

The star's costume was teased in a social media post on DWTS' Instagram account last week, and fans can't wait to see what he will dress up as. Previous outfits have included Beetlejuice and Dracula.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.