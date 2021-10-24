Bruno Tonioli shares glimpse inside LA home as he makes exciting announcement

Hanna Fillingham
Dancing with the Stars judge Bruno Tonioli shared a glimpse inside his LA home as he made a major announcement about his judging role
Bruno Tonioli has a legion of fans both sides of the pond and has been missed on Strictly Come Dancing in the UK this year.
However, on Thursday, the TV star made a virtual appearance from his living room on BBC One's The One Show, where he announced some exciting news.
Bruno was seen sitting on a grey sofa in the stylish living space, which had a grey-and-white color theme, and a splash of pink on the walls in the form of three framed rose petal prints.
The 65-year-old exclusively reveled some good news to host Harry Judd, who told the judge: "You are being missed, but tonight we can exclusively reveal some very good news."
Bruno revealed: "Well, I am going to come back, and I am going to be doing the tour! I can't wait to come and see the tour."
He added to Harry, who was a former celebrity contestant on Strictly: "You've done the tour, Harry. It's amazing. You get such a rush of adrenaline."
Bruno Tonioli gave a glimpse inside his stylish living room in LA
Harry then asked Bruno to give his verdict on this year's Strictly stars, but he was unable to do so as the show is difficult to watch in the United States.
"I'm in LA, we don't have BBC One here, I follow it online," Bruno explained. "It would be very inappropriate for me to make any comments."
The star is a popular judge on Dancing with the Stars
He added: "They're doing a fantastic job, they're still producing the most beautiful numbers, the judges are doing a great job. It would be very inappropriate to say more."
While Bruno is missed on Strictly, Dancing with the Stars viewers are very much enjoying his weekly appearances on the ABC dance show.
Bruno is set to reunite with his Strictly judges on the 2022 tour
Bruno will next be seen on Monday's Halloween special, where he will be dressed up alongside his fellow judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and former Strictly head judge Len Goodman.
The star's costume was teased in a social media post on DWTS' Instagram account last week, and fans can't wait to see what he will dress up as. Previous outfits have included Beetlejuice and Dracula.
