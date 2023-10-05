Princess Diana's former home is open for sleepovers - details

The late Princess Diana's former home, Althorp House is open to visitors throughout the summer each year, but did you know it's also available to rent out?

The grand stately home has been listed on Elysian Estates by Diana's brother Earl Charles Spencer, which is a website dedicated to luxury rental properties throughout the UK.

It boasts 32 bedrooms and 25 bathrooms and is set within an idyllic 500-acre estate, making it the perfect setting for

Highlights include the gorgeous south drawing room, billiards room and the stunning library housing 10,000 books.

© Instagram Althorp is available to rent

And did you know that the decadent ballroom is based on the design of Buckingham Palace?

Prices are available upon request and the incredible packages include butler service, a team of private chefs and housekeeping, with a dedicated concierge service to arrange anything you may wish to enjoy during your stay. How fancy!

Charles inherited Althorp in 1992, when he was 27 years old, and since then he has dedicated his life to restoring and showcasing the historic property.

The residence is about to undergo a major overhaul as Charles and his wife Karen have decided upon a five-year renovation project. Karen said: I’m sure it will take the better part of 5 years to complete, but in the end, the whole house will be refreshed. There’s very little of what Charles has done that I think needs changing, he worked with the amazing Edward Bulmer @edward_bulmer 30 years ago and they picked the most amazing palettes and did such a great job of bringing out the classic elegance of Althorp. Can’t wait to share the next chapter with you! More soon!"

© Max Mumby/Indigo Charles and his wife Karen are renovating

Fans of Charles follow his fascinating updates on Instagram which include new gems he uncovers at the property as well as breathtaking views of the grounds.

Princess Diana was laid to rest at the property, and her gravesite is located on an island in the centre of the Oval Lake. It is only accessible via boat and visitors are forbidden from taking the journey. However, there is a temple dedicated to the late royal for members of the public to pay their respects.

© Getty Princess Diana has been laid to rest at Althorp

Over the years, Princes William and Harry have paid multiple visits to Diana's resting place and Harry has even taken Meghan Markle to pay her respects.

Has King Charles visited Diana's grave? Earl Spencer revealed to BBC Radio Five in 2001 that the royal was yet to pay a visit. "Prince Charles has an open invitation, as he knows, to come to the memorial but he has yet to take up that invitation," he said.

© Getty The burial site of the late Princess Diana

© Instagram Charles shared a poignant photo of Princess Diana's resting place

Diana is buried on the lake at Althorp