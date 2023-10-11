Roman Kemp's mum Shirlie is Queen of cosy with regal lounge reveal as she teases future plans

Roman Kemp, 30, has two famous parents – Martin Kemp of Spandeau Ballet and Shirle Kemp, one half of Pepsi & Shirlie.

Despite her singing past, Shirlie, 61, now focuses her creativity into interiors as she and Martin carefully renovate their home.

On Wednesday, Shirlie gave her dedicated followers via @maisonnumber9 a glimpse inside their wonderful lounge – and it looks so cosy ahead of the upcoming season change. Check it out…

WATCH: Shirlie opens doors to cosy living room and we love it

The fire was roaring and twinkling lights were in view as well as a lantern placed on the floor, creating a beautiful atmosphere.

The clip also showed the couple's cream sofas perfectly styled with gorgeous matching cushions.

The plants in the room included orchids and lilies, as well as autumnal dried flowers on the mantelpiece.

"Anyone else thinking about Christmas décor yet?" wrote Shirlie on the clip, and while it may be too soon for some, we are sure others are keen to see how she styles the house for the festive season.

Shirlie transformed the outdoor room

Since moving into their home, Shirlie and Martin have tackled almost every room transforming the property from drab to fab.

One of the most impressive makeovers has to be the old pig shed in their garden which is now a fully functioning outdoor room that looks incredible.

Before the transformation

The before images show it as a dark abandoned space, and after it is bright and airy with white walls and it has been beautifully styled with vintage furniture, elegant accessories and flowers. They even invited Princess Kate there when she sat down to chat about mental health with their son Roman.

The after shots are truly stunning

When Martin first shared the pig shed before and afters, he commended his wife for her determination to the project: "I can never get over @shirliekemp's mad visions… I was going to knock this pig shed down… now it’s stunning !! Thank you @soulfulhideaways for making her idea come true @maisonnumber9 @rhschelsea see you later!!!"

Other spaces that have had a major glow up are the kitchen and bathroom.

Check out the kitchen renovation

Howdens masterminded their dream kitchen design with huge island and white cupboards. "Wow what a difference… looks beautiful x" and: "Looking amazing," were among the comments left by fans when the images of the newly decorated room were shared.

Their bathroom has had a glow up

The bathroom is also a calming white haven, and they have chosen a large vanity unit with his-and-hers sinks and decadent gold mirrors for the walls. It looks like a hotel bathroom, don't you think?