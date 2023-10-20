Shirlie and Martin Kemp's home branded a 'romantic dream' in new cosy photo

Roman Kemp's parents Shirlie and Martin Kemp have the most beautiful home that they've been busy renovating - and it was their cosy lounge that got fans talking this time.

Shirlie shared a photo of Martin to her home Instagram page, @maisonnumber9, which is dedicated to snaps and videos of their Victorian house project. The image showed the Spandau Ballet singer arranging the mantelpiece inside their picture-perfect lounge.

WATCH: Martin and Shirlie have a stunning home

Their fireplace has been dressed with a collection of hurricane lanterns and candles, as well as freshly cut roses in delicate glass vases. Above the display is a large painting of pretty pink flowers, adding warmth to the all-white space.

The snap was captioned: "As the days get shorter, candles bring a warm glow and sense of peace which is so needed in the world right [candle and prayer emojis]."

Fans loved the look at their warm and inviting lounge, and the comments section was filled with praise. "You have great taste... you should bring out your own range for interiors and accessories!!! I would buy them," wrote one, and another added: "Your home looks like a romantic dream. A third penned: "Just wow, your house and garden are so beautiful."

This lounge has come under scrutiny before though, when fans expressed their concern about a fire hazard when Shirlie revealed they have logs next to their log burner.

Check out the Kemps' lounge

"Sorry to be boring (when the photos looks so beautiful) but please remind people to NEVER stack your logs either side of a lit stove, fire hazard!!! If only we were having the heatwave of two years ago," one comment read.

Another fan warned: "Be very careful with the logs at the side of the log burner, a friend of mine nearly burnt their house down, the logs got so hot they set alight."

Shirlie transformed the outdoor room

Shirlie quickly responded: "Thank you the logs are there at the moment as decor, we aren't using the fire which is actually gas so we won’t be burning them but it's just decorative until the fire surround is finished. Yes, I have heard it's dangerous, but I won’t be lighting the fire."

LOOK: Martin and Shirlie Kemp's magical former home is a haven of creativity - photos

Since moving into the property, one of the biggest transformations undertaken by the couple was the old pig shed located in the garden, which is now an Instagram-worthy garden room.

The before and afters

At the time the project was completed, Martin shared before and after pictures of the outdoor building, writing: "I can never get over @shirliekemp's mad visions… I was going to knock this pig shed down… now it’s stunning !! Thank you @soulfulhideaways for making her idea come true @maisonnumber9 @rhschelsea see you later!!!"

"Shirlie really has an amazing talent. I need her to come to my house for inspiration. So beautiful x," one fan agreed.

Their kitchen is stunning

The space was an abandoned shed which Shirlie herself described as a "ruin" and now it's a chic outbuilding clad in wood with crittall doors and it has industrial lantern-style lights.

Inside the property, Shirlie has worked her design magic in every corner and the couple now have a showhome-esque kitchen with an all-white design.