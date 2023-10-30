Kim Kardashian transforms her house into the most 'epic haunted house ever' - see the pics

Kim Kardashian has yet again showcased her flair for grandeur. This time, it wasn't for a glitzy gala or an opulent birthday bash but for a holiday that thrives on spookiness: Halloween.

At 43, the star of The Kardashians turned her sprawling Los Angeles mansion into the epitome of a haunted abode, blending horror with high-end sophistication.

This ghostly transformation was brought to light through the Instagram Stories of Kim's friend, Sarah Howard.

The latter was clearly in awe, exclaiming it was “the most epic haunted house ever,” and giving due credit by tagging Kim, the SKIMS founder.

© Instagram Kim's home is transformed into a haunted house

Sarah’s clips pulled the curtain back on a genuinely eerie scene. One particularly chilling highlight was of an actor donning a peculiar mask adorned with a swirling pattern, cradling two decapitated baby doll heads.

The room was a gothic wonder in itself, draped with cobwebs and strewn with more severed doll heads and an assortment of bones.

Spooky statues at Kim's house

Sarah’s subsequent story whisked the viewers from a sink filled with grotesque dolls to a room dominated by a colossal, sinister-looking baby positioned beside a crib.

As if the inside of the house wasn’t spine-tingling enough, the exterior boasted fog and trees bathed in an uncanny red glow. Both Kim and renowned event planner Mindy Weiss received praises from Sarah for their outstanding work: “killed it,” she exclaimed.

Getting ready for Halloween at Casa Kardashian

One of the more macabre setups that caught Sarah's eye was a table that appeared to have been borrowed from a horror film set.

It was meticulously laid out with bloody gauze, scarlet vials, eerily lifelike severed hands, and bags of faux blood dangling from miniature IV stands. Labeling it as the “Blood display,” Sarah continued her virtual tour to an audacious haunted tea party.

The grandeur of this setup was evident with extravagant cobwebs blanketing everything – from the pink tea set to a grand four-layer cake crowned with a metallic skull. A crystal chandelier added an ironic touch of elegance amidst the fake spiders and cobwebs.

© Instagram Kim's house of horrors

Sarah's final salute to her host read, “@kimkardashian mom of the year,” suggesting that this ghastly gala wasn't just for the adults but also for Kim’s four children.

Kim herself gave fans a daylight preview of her haunted manor the day before. Her Instagram story painted a scene straight out of a ghostly tale.

The mansion's entrance was a spectacle with trees entwined with skeletal figures, their grim faces peeking out from the twisted branches.

© Gotham Kim is the founder of SKIMS

The ground beneath seemed to come alive with skeletal hands, as if the undead were attempting a ghastly escape. Kim's signature touch of luxury was evident even in the horror, with two majestic door archways crowned with skull heads.

A peek down a dim corridor unveiled an army of statues draped in ghostly white cloaks, standing sentinel amidst a sea of candles. Tattered white cloths, which seemed to bear witness to countless haunted tales, hung desolately from the walls and ceiling.