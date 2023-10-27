Shirlie Kemp shares fresh photos from home where she's recovering from double health issue

Roman Kemp's mum Shirlie Kemp likes to keep her fans up to date regarding her house renovation project, but her latest Instagram posts reveal she's been in the wars after catching Covid post ankle operation.

The 61-year-old shared a photo of her pristine laundry room, with the caption: "Haven’t been able to leave the house for a while. Caught Covid for the first time and it didn’t go well. Really appreciate feeling better."

WATCH: Shirlie Kemp reveals incredibly cosy lounge

The comments section was flooded with well wishes as well as praise for Shirlie's beautiful home which she shares with her husband, Spandau Ballet star and former EastEnders actor Martin Kemp.

Shirlie shared an update from home

"Get well soon… by the way that room is GORGEOUS," and: "Not nice at all to feel so unwell. Hope you're feeling much better and managing to get out for a little while in your beautiful garden."

Shirlie then took to Instagram again on Friday to remind her followers that the "clocks go back this weekend". The mum-of-two posed next to one of the sideboards in her home, looking effortlessly glam in white trousers and a cardigan fashioned as a jumper. Behind the star, her vintage wallpaper could be seen, and the furniture has been topped with a spray of flowers, gold candelabras and a small antique-looking lamp.

Check out their gorgeous laundry room

Fans concluded: "Beautiful," referring to both Shirlie and the room she posed in, and we certainly agree!

We adore having insights into their Victorian property renovation, and the impressive before and afters they have shared have received a lot of attention online.

Their impressive kitchen transformation

Their jaw-dropping kitchen has to be one of the most impressive rooms after they worked with Howdens to create a dreamy cooking space. It has a huge island with stylish brass lights hanging above it.

Their former bathroom was plain and outdated and now it looks like it belongs in a five-star hotel with oversized marble tiles, a dresser with chic twin sinks and opulent gold mirrors.

Their bathroom has had a glow up

As well as the interiors, the pair tackled an abandoned outbuilding in their garden, turning the old pig shed into a plush outdoor garden room.

MORE: Martin and Shirlie Kemp justify home decision after fan safety concerns

Before the transformation

The after shots are truly stunning

It looks totally unrecognisable in the before images when it was a dark abandoned space, and now it is a bright and airy room with white walls and it has been beautifully styled with vintage furniture, elegant accessories and an array of enchanting flowers hand-selected by Shirlie.

Princess Kate was even invited to Roman Kemp's family home, and she enjoyed a cuppa inside the impressive room!