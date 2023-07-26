Boris Johnson's wife Carrie shares peek at whimsical garden at £3.8m family house

The former Prime Minister and his wife live in a mansion in Oxfordshire

Boris Johnson's wife Carrie was preparing for a dinner party with friends at their Oxfordshire when she shared a rare peek inside their garden.

The former prime minister and his wife live in Brightwell Manor in Brightwell-cum-Sotwell. The Grade II-listed house, which the couple reportedly purchased for £3.8 million, boasts a whopping nine bedrooms, five bathrooms and six reception rooms, as well as almost five acres of land with a guest cottage, a tennis court, a walled garden, two stables and even a moat!

Carrie revealed they also have their own fruit and vegetable patch where they grow fresh produce such as rhubarb. She held a bunch of the red fruit against the backdrop of wildflowers in pretty pink colours, with a large brick wall in the background.

"Baby is asleep so have about 10 mins to make a pudding for friends coming over this afternoon…" she wrote, before walking fans through the cooking process of a delicious homemade crumble.

"Cut up the rhubarb and add the juice of a whole orange and plenty of sugar over a medium heat," she continued, adding: "3 mins later add it to a casserole dish (looks a bit rank.)" She sprinkled ready-made crumble mix to the top and popped it in the oven, telling fans: "The baby has just started crying!"

Carrie and Boris live with their three kids Wilfre, Romie and baby Frankie, whom she welcomed in July 2023.

The house listing shared some history about the property, stating: "Brightwell Manor represents two distinct principal periods of architecture. The heart of the house is believed to date back to 1605 with the rooms that are currently the sitting room, family room and oak-panelled bedroom suite making up the oldest part of the property.

"The original estate included extensive arable farmland and further properties (which were sold in 1914), with the large bell set within the chimney at the rear of the house believed to call workers in from the fields."

It continued: "The annexe and kitchen were built in the 1950s, in keeping with the Georgian character of the house."

This is not the first home that Boris has owned in Oxfordshire. He reportedly forked out £640,000 for a house in 2003 complete with four bedrooms, a swimming pool and a tennis court. The Grade II listed home was thought to be rented out while Boris was staying at number 11 Downing Street.

