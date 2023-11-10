Carrie Johnson shares adorable photo of son Wilfred from her wedding day

Just when you think Carrie Johnson's brood-of-three couldn't get any more adorable, she shared the sweetest photo of her eldest son Wilf from her wedding day - and the meaning behind it was so special.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, the 35-year-old was gushing about a pair of glossy red boots Wilfred adores, so much so that he even wore them on her lavish wedding to the former Prime Minister, Boris Johnson back in May 2021.

Carrie revealed how much little Wilf loved his red boots

Carrie shared a slew of snaps of her little one donning the cherry red pieces. She started: "Most kids have a favourite toy but my son had a favourite pair of boots. Despite having zero interest in clothes he absolutely loves these "fireman boots."

Then, alongside a close-up shot of her holding her son's shoes whilst wearing her impeccable ivory wedding gown, she continued: "He even insisted on wearing them to our wedding party. So when he grew out of his special fireman boots and they didn't do a bigger size there were tears [crying emoji]."

She then shared a sweet moment from her wedding party where he insisted on wearing the shoes

Then, in a third snap, she revealed: "After searching high and low for red boots for little people. I finally found these beauties from @bodenclothing," and showed a photo of Wilf's new additions which were a beautiful raspberry red hue and featured beautiful pink panels on the ankle.

"Thank you @boden_clothing for making my boy very happy, back in his fireman boots [red love heart emoji]."

Wilf's new red boots went down a treat!

Carrie and Boris enjoyed a lavish wedding party at Daylesford House, a 1,500-acre estate with a Grade I-listed building in the Cotswolds. The glamorous location features a country house, an orangery, a heart-shaped orchard, a secret garden, and a swimming pool.

The luxe celebrations followed a tiny private ceremony at Westminster Cathedral. As well as Wilfred, the happy couple share one-year-old Romy and Frank, whom they welcomed in July this year.

Wilfred and Romy have the sweetest relationship

The family of five live in the idyllic countryside village of Brightwell-cum-Sotwell in a stately grade-II listed property worth £3.8 million. The fairytale home also features a vast garden complete with its own duck pond.

Carrie has recently returned from jetting off with her little ones for a tropical half-term holiday where she captured countless snaps of her little trio making the most of the sunshine and sandy beaches.

© Instagram Carrie and Boris welcomed baby Frank in July

She even confessed that already little Frank is a water baby, following an adorable photo she shared cradling him in the sea.

"He’s a total water babe [smiley face emoji]. Ps, Wilf is still chatting away about what a wonderful time he had last night. Xxx," Carrie confessed following her friend's reaction to the touching image.